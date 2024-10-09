WATCH LIVE: President Trump to Deliver Remarks in Reading, Pennsylvania at 7 PM ET

President Trump will make his second stop today in Pennsylvania and deliver remarks in Reading at 7 pm ET.

He is joined on the campaign trail by Vivek Ramaswamy.

If we win Pennsylvania, that’s the ballgame. Campaigning with President Trump across PA today, starting in Scranton & finishing in Reading. America First all the way. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) October 9, 2024

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, President Trump was in Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, delivering remarks on Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s failing economy and historic inflation.

Likewise, President Trump will deliver remarks in Reading tonight on "The Harris-Biden administration’s inflationary policies and disastrous handling of our southern border."

"President Trump will secure our borders and protect the American worker from unfair competition and practices, all to Make America Safe, Wealthy, and Great Again," reads a statement from the Trump campaign.

A long line of supporters had already formed by approximately 11 am, eight hours before Trump is scheduled to speak in the heavily Hispanic city of Reading.

Big line in Reading, PA to see President Trump more than eight hours before he’s scheduled to speak tonight. Reading is a Latino-majority city. Trump is scheduled to speak in Scranton earlier today. pic.twitter.com/1npqA8yIjI — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) October 9, 2024

A massive crowd was later seen lining the streets at approximately 4 pm. Via @Doomslayer1117 on X:

The Santander arena appears to be at maximum capacity to see Trump speak now. Via Ryan Sexton on X:

Statement from the Trump campaign:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at a rally in Reading, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 7:00PM EDT. The Harris-Biden administration’s inflationary policies and disastrous handling of our southern border has devastated Pennsylvania. With prices up over 20 percent and real wages down since Kamala Harris took office, Pennsylvanians are struggling to make ends meet. Meanwhile, tens of millions of illegal immigrants have flooded our country on Kamala’s watch, worsening already sky-high rent and real estate costs. The Trump-Vance administration will flip the page on the last four years of disaster. By unleashing American energy and trimming government waste and overreach, President Trump will cut energy prices in half and end Kamala’s nightmare of rising prices. President Trump will secure our borders and protect the American worker from unfair competition and practices, all to Make America Safe, Wealthy, and Great Again. Date and Time:

Wednesday, October 9, 2024

7:00PM EDT Venue:

Santander Arena

700 Penn St.

Reading, PA 19602 Timeline of Events:

3:00PM – Doors Open

7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Watch live from Reading, Pennsylvania below:

Via RSBN on YouTube: