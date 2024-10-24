WATCH: Unhinged Transgender Activist Caught on Camera Throwing Tomato Juice on Conservative Students at UC Berkeley

An unhinged transgender activist was caught on camera throwing tomato juice on conservative students with Turning Point USA during a tabling event at UC Berkeley.

The table was being manned by parental rights advocate Harrison Tinsley and former “trans kid” Chloe Cole, who has since detransitioned and become a fierce advocate against child sex changes.

Cole posted images of the activist on X and wrote, “You still can’t change your gender, and you can’t expect me to believe someone like this is mature enough to make life-changing decisions.”

According to Cole, the activist “drenched a chapter member and his MacBook.”

She later added, “The perpetrator was detained. I will do my best to press charges.”

“Are we supposed to be convinced that this individual feels secure and happy with himself?” Cole asked.

Cassandra MacDonald

