WATCH: Trump Responds to Biden Calling Trump Supporters ‘Garbage’ — Says it’s Worse Than ‘Deplorable’

Former President Donald Trump responded to Joe Biden calling millions of his supporters “garbage” during his rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday evening.

Biden disparaged Trump supporters earlier on Tuesday while responding to the now-infamous joke about Puerto Rico made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally.

No, you called us garbage. It’s on tape. pic.twitter.com/bxb4UDnteN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 30, 2024

“Donald Trump has no character. He doesn’t give a damn about the Latino community,” Biden said Tuesday. “Just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage.”

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.”

Pres. Biden tonight: “Donald Trump has no character. He doesn’t give a damn about the Latino community…just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage?…The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.” — Gabe Gutierrez (@gabegutierrez) October 29, 2024

Trump was informed of the insult by Sen. Marco Rubio on stage during his rally.

Sen. @marcorubio: Biden just called our supporters “GARBAGE.” He’s talking about Border Patrol, nurses, teachers, everyday Americans who love their country. Kamala believes the exact same thing. pic.twitter.com/1KDNxBTXXd — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

“He’s talking about everyday Americans who love their country and want to dream big again and support you, Mr. President,” Rubio said. “And I hope [the Harris] campaign is about to apologize for what Joe Biden just said.”

“We are not garbage. We are patriots. We love America. Thank you for running,” the senator continued.

Trump responded to the news by saying, “Wow. That’s terrible.”

“So, you have to remember Hillary [Clinton] – she said ‘deplorable’ and then she said ‘irredeemable’ …. ‘garbage’ I think is worse,” Trump continued.

BREAKING: Trump responds to Biden calling 74 million Americans “garbage” Trump says that Biden’s comment is worse than Hillary Clinton calling Trump supporters “deplorable” pic.twitter.com/hEPtEAYAof — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 30, 2024

Biden has since attempted to walk back the insult, claiming that he did not mean all Trump supporters are garbage.

Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2024

“Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it,” Biden wrote in a post on X. “His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don’t reflect who we are as a nation.”