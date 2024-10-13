WATCH: Tim Walz Delivers Word Salad When Asked About Wanting to Ban So-Called “Misinformation and Hate Speech”

Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz was asked about his past comments and desire to ban free speech in an interview with Fox News Sunday’s Shannon Bream.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, Walz has made it clear that “There’s no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech” if he and Kamala Harris steal the upcoming election.
"Who gets to decide on the issue of what misinformation is?" Bream asked Walz. Walz responded with a bizarre rant about book banning and violent threats but said nothing about so-called "misinformation."
When pressed on the difference between threats and misinformation, Walz again went on a tirade about book banning and refused to answer the question or say anything about misinformation.
What he didn't say is that the Harris-Walz Regime will get to decide what misinformation is, and if the Regime finds that you've engaged in wrongthink and spreading ideas they disagree with, the First Amendment won't apply to you.
Bream: Who gets to decide on the issue of what misinformation is?
Walz: Look the First Amendment is foundational. It's something I spent my whole life, the Vice President, and I think most Americans are clear on this. The point being on this, we're seeing censorship coming in the form of book bannings in different places. We're seeing it, attempts in schools. The issue on this was, is the hate speech and the protected hate speech, speech that's aimed at creating violence, speech that's aimed at threats to individuals, and that's what we're talking about in this. And the decision on that, society decides on a lot of this, the idea of someone going on and threatening someone's life or a child's life online, I don't think any of your viewers think that that is something that should be acceptable.
Bream: But that's not misinformation. I mean, there's a distinction, you would say, though, between something like a threat and misinformation.
Walz: Certainly, certainly, and that's what we're talking about. And I think the idea of making sure that folks understand are good consumers of that. Those are the decisions they make. But I've always defended your First Amendment rights, defend your right to disagree on every case. That robust discussion has to happen. And that's why I'm so opposed to book banning. That's why in Minnesota, we ban the practice of book banning. You make the decision of what you're going to read, whether you find it objectionable or not. The difference is, is threats, that type of speech.