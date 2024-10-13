WATCH: Tim Walz Delivers Word Salad When Asked About Wanting to Ban So-Called “Misinformation and Hate Speech”

Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz was asked about his past comments and desire to ban free speech in an interview with Fox News Sunday’s Shannon Bream.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Walz has made it clear that “There’s no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech” if he and Kamala Harris steal the upcoming election.

"Who gets to decide on the issue of what misinformation is?" Bream asked Walz. Walz responded with a bizarre rant about book banning and violent threats but said nothing about so-called "misinformation."

When pressed on the difference between threats and misinformation, Walz again went on a tirade about book banning and refused to answer the question or say anything about misinformation.

What he didn't say is that the Harris-Walz Regime will get to decide what misinformation is, and if the Regime finds that you've engaged in wrongthink and spreading ideas they disagree with, the First Amendment won't apply to you.

Watch below: