Crazy Nutcase Tim Walz Wants to Ban Free Speech in America if Kamala Wins – Elon Musk Weighs In

On Monday twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton joined MSNBC’s chief conspiracy theorist Rachel Maddow to discuss the 2024 election.

Hillary Clinton immediately launched an attack on President Trump and said he is a danger our country and world just one day after a second assassination attempt against him.

“The press needs to create a consistent narrative about how dangerous Trump is,” Hillary Clinton said.

Hillary Clinton then suggested that those who spread misinformation should be charged with a crime!

Hillary Clinton then suggested jailing Americans for posting “misinformation.”

Clinton was whining about so-called Russian propaganda when she launched an attack on Americans and the First Amendment.

“There were Russians engaged in direct election interference and boosting Trump back in 2016, but I also thing there are Americans who are engaged in this kind of propaganda and whether they should be civilly or criminally charged would be something that would be a better deterrent,” Hillary said.

Hillary is not alone.

Minnesota nutcase Tim Walz also wants to ban speech in America.

Tim Walz: I think we need to push back on this. There’s no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech, and especially around our democracy.

Someone needs to send Tim Walz a copy of the US Constitution.

Elon Musk weighed on on Walz’s tyrannical desires.

Elon makes it simple, “He wants to take away your right to free speech in America.”