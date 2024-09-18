Crazy Nutcase Tim Walz Wants to Ban Free Speech in America if Kamala Wins – Elon Musk Weighs In

Democrats want you silenced!
On Monday twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton joined MSNBC’s chief conspiracy theorist Rachel Maddow to discuss the 2024 election.
Hillary Clinton immediately launched an attack on President Trump and said he is a danger our country and world just one day after a second assassination attempt against him.
“The press needs to create a consistent narrative about how dangerous Trump is,” Hillary Clinton said.
Hillary Clinton then suggested that those who spread misinformation should be charged with a crime!
Hillary Clinton then suggested jailing Americans for posting “misinformation.”
Clinton was whining about so-called Russian propaganda when she launched an attack on Americans and the First Amendment.
“There were Russians engaged in direct election interference and boosting Trump back in 2016, but I also thing there are Americans who are engaged in this kind of propaganda and whether they should be civilly or criminally charged would be something that would be a better deterrent,” Hillary said.
Hillary is not alone.
Minnesota nutcase Tim Walz also wants to ban speech in America.
Tim Walz: I think we need to push back on this. There’s no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech, and especially around our democracy.
Someone needs to send Tim Walz a copy of the US Constitution.
“There’s no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech.”
— Tim Walz pic.twitter.com/js8WhTpqkt
— The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) September 17, 2024
Elon Musk weighed on on Walz’s tyrannical desires.
Elon makes it simple, “He wants to take away your right to free speech in America.”
He wants to take away your right to free speech in America https://t.co/LJrmdYD4Pr
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2024