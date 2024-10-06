Watch: President Trump Releases Inspiring New Ad

On Saturday, President Trump returned to Butler, PA, after a failed assassination attempt that took place on July 13, 2024.

He was given a hero’s welcome by the estimated 50,000 to 100,000 people in the crowd.

Just before the rally began, the Trump campaign released a powerful new ad.

As disturbing images of the assassination attempt scroll by, a narrator says, “There are some moments in history that are forever seared into our hearts. Moments when time stops, when joy is shattered by pure terror over good and our pride turns to mourning all in an instant.”

“The bravest among us suddenly fallen, patriots and presidents besieged, a nation stunned to its core and in the silence of our grief, in the stillness of our prayers, we ask, why? And we may never know.”

The ad then shares images of the American Revolution as well as images of President Trump’s iconic reaction to being shot, when he turned to the crowd, raised his fist, and urged his supporters to “fight, fight, fight!”

“But in our nation’s darkest moments, when all seems lost, when the cause seems to be unwinnable, when the night seems to never end, and hope is on its knees, we rise.”

“When will they learn this man cannot be stopped?”

“This movement cannot be defeated. And even when they mock us, even when they slander us, even when they count us out of the fight, we will not stop.”

Watch: