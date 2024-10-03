Watch Live: President Trump to Speak at Rally in Saginaw, Michigan at 3:00 PM ET

by
President Trump to speak in Saginaw, Michigan, beginning at 3:00 pm ET. Image: Trump Campaign.

President Trump is scheduled to speak today at a rally in Saginaw, Michigan, at 3:00 PM Eastern at Saginaw Valley State University’s Ryder Center.

This marks his 11th trip to the critical battleground state.  He is expected to deliver remarks on the economy and how inflation impacts Michigan families.

On Wednesday, Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, made campaign stops in Auburn Hills and Marne, Michigan.

The Gateway Pundit reported that an internal polling carried out by Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin(D-MI), who is running for Senate in Michigan, found that Kamla Harris is “underwater” among likely voters in the state.

Attendees began lining up at 6:00 am, hours ahead of the rally.

Watch on YouTube:

Or on Rumble:

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.