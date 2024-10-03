Watch Live: President Trump to Speak at Rally in Saginaw, Michigan at 3:00 PM ET

President Trump is scheduled to speak today at a rally in Saginaw, Michigan, at 3:00 PM Eastern at Saginaw Valley State University’s Ryder Center.

This marks his 11th trip to the critical battleground state. He is expected to deliver remarks on the economy and how inflation impacts Michigan families.

On Wednesday, Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, made campaign stops in Auburn Hills and Marne, Michigan.

The Gateway Pundit reported that an internal polling carried out by Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin(D-MI), who is running for Senate in Michigan, found that Kamla Harris is “underwater” among likely voters in the state.

Attendees began lining up at 6:00 am, hours ahead of the rally.

Just after 6am here in Saginaw, Michigan, supporters of former President Trump were allowed to start filing through the barricades to line up for his 3pm campaign rally. pic.twitter.com/HzmQLJXlQV — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) October 3, 2024

NOW: HUGE crowd already lined up to see President Trump in Saginaw, MI at 3pm ET pic.twitter.com/mxvZmGRQmM — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) October 3, 2024

Watch on YouTube:

Or on Rumble: