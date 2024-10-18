WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Detroit, Michigan – Trump Is Back After Microphone OUT For 15 Minutes!

President Trump held a massive rally in Detroit, Michigan on Friday night.

Trump spent Friday barnstorming in the swing state of Michigan.

He opened his Detroit rally with, “Are you better off now than you were four years ago?”

WATCH:

President Trump opens Detroit rally with simple question: “Are you better off now than you were four years ago?” pic.twitter.com/24z7JAvSZN — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) October 18, 2024

Trump’s microphoned stopped working shortly after he began his remarks.

Microphone out at the Trump Rally pic.twitter.com/oskoaRbuDJ — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) October 19, 2024

Trump is back after his microphone went out for 15 minutes.

WATCH LIVE: