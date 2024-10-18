WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Detroit, Michigan – Trump Is Back After Microphone OUT For 15 Minutes!

by
Trump in Detroit, Michigan

President Trump held a massive rally in Detroit, Michigan on Friday night.

Trump spent Friday barnstorming in the swing state of Michigan.

He opened his Detroit rally with, “Are you better off now than you were four years ago?”

WATCH:

Trump’s microphoned stopped working shortly after he began his remarks.

Trump is back after his microphone went out for 15 minutes.

WATCH LIVE:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.