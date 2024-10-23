WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds a Believers and Ballots Faith Town Hall in Zebulon, Georgia

by

President Trump held a ‘Believers and Ballots’ faith town hall in Zebulon, Georgia on Wednesday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 pm ET.

Kamala Harris destroyed her campaign when she told Christians in Wisconsin they weren’t welcome at her rally.

President Trump supports Christians.

Trump will be speaking to Christians in Georgia on Wednesday.

WATCH LIVE:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

