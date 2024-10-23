WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds a Believers and Ballots Faith Town Hall in Zebulon, Georgia

President Trump held a ‘Believers and Ballots’ faith town hall in Zebulon, Georgia on Wednesday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 pm ET.

Kamala Harris destroyed her campaign when she told Christians in Wisconsin they weren’t welcome at her rally.

BREAKING: We now have ANOTHER ANGLE of the people shouting "Christ is King… Jesus is Lord" at the Harris rally.

Afterward, she shouted at them, "You must be at the wrong rally." They were kicked out.

Video from @ScottPreslerpic.twitter.com/lc9MbrYbBz

— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 19, 2024