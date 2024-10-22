WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks at Rally in Greensboro North Carolina

President Trump is set to deliver remarks this evening at a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he will discuss his policies to fix Kamala’s economy.

“Under Kamala Harris’ failed leadership, prices have surged by a crushing 21.8 percent, slapping North Carolina families with an extra $1,000 in monthly costs just to survive. It’s no wonder that over half of North Carolinians say inflation is crushing their pocketbooks, with 50.2 percent of the state identifying it as the most pressing issue they face. Harris’ reckless economic policies are driving hardworking families into the ground, leaving them to struggle under the weight of skyrocketing prices and financial uncertainty,” reads a statement from the Trump campaign.

This comes after President Trump participated in a roundtable discussion with Latino leaders this morning in Doral, Florida.

Seven hours before Trump was scheduled to speak, thousands of supporters were lined up to see their President.

WATCH:

MORE via @Brick_Suit on X:

Statement from the Trump Campaign:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 7:00PM EDT.

When President Trump is elected, he will put an end to the economic disaster created by Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. He’s the only candidate with the vision and the proven track record to reverse the damage, bring back jobs, and restore the prosperity that hardworking North Carolinians deserve. With Trump in charge, we’ll see a roaring economy again—one that puts America first and stops the government from draining our wallets.

Date and Time:

Tuesday, October 22, 2024
7:00PM EDT

Venue:

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

Greensboro, NC 27403

Timeline of Events:

3:00PM– Doors Open

7:00PM– 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Watch live below via Real America's Voice on Rumble:

Via Right Side Broadcasting Network on YouTube:

