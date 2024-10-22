WATCH LIVE: President Trump Participates in a Roundtable at The Latino Summit in Doral, Florida

President Trump will participate in a roundtable discussion with Latino leaders this morning in Doral, Florida, which will be centered on the failed policies of Biden and Harris.

“With President Trump, the Latino community has a champion committed to tearing down the barriers preventing minorities from achieving the American Dream. In stark contrast, Harris has utterly failed them–failed to secure their neighborhoods, failed to raise real wages, and failed to bring down record high prices,” reads a statement from the Trump campaign.

In addition, President Trump will likely discuss the consequences of Kamala’s border crisis and Kamala’s placement of illegal aliens over natural-born Americans and legal immigrants.

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will participate in a roundtable with Latino leaders on Tuesday, October 22nd, 2024, at 11:00AM EDT. With President Trump, the Latino community has a champion committed to tearing down the barriers preventing minorities from achieving the American Dream. In stark contrast, Harris has utterly failed them–failed to secure their neighborhoods, failed to raise real wages, and failed to bring down record high prices. Under President Trump’s leadership, the Hispanic community thrived. They saw record-low unemployment, record-high homeownership, and the lowest poverty rates in history. For the first time ever, median real income for Hispanic households soared past $50,000. Nearly 350,000 Hispanic Americans were lifted out of poverty, and real wages for Hispanic men grew by 3.9 percent. Under Trump, Latino household wealth skyrocketed by an astounding 65 percent. The Latino community knows that President Donald J. Trump is the only candidate who can bring prosperity back to America. That’s why they’ll turn out in record numbers on November 5th to vote for him to be the 47th President of the United States. Date and Time: Tuesday, October 22, 2024 11:00AM EDT Venue: Trump National Doral Miami 4400 NW 87th Ave Miami, FL 33178 Timeline of Events: 11:00AM – Roundtable begins

Watch live below via Real America’s Voice on Rumble:

Via Right Side Broadcasting Network on YouTube: