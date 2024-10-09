WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks in Scranton, Pennsylvania at 3 PM ET

President Trump delivers remarks in Scranton, Pennsylvania – October 9, 2024

President Trump is holding two events in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, beginning with remarks in Scranton at 3 pm ET. 

Trump will also deliver remarks in Reading, Pennsylvania at 7 pm ET. Register for tickets HERE!

A massive crowd of supporters was filmed lined up early to see President Trump speak in Biden’s hometown of Scranton.

Via Joe Khalil:

Meanwhile, in Reading, the city with the highest Hispanic population in Pennsylvania, a long line of supporters had already formed by approximately 11 am, eight hours before Trump is scheduled to speak.

The Riverfront Sports stadium was packed before President Trump took the stage. Via Matt Browne on X:

Former GOP Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy took the stage earlier and trolled “Scranton Joe” over the likelihood of Trump winning the election in Biden’s hometown. “I think maybe even Joe Biden is actually rooting for him,” said Ramaswamy. “Give him a MAGA hat in Scranton before you leave!”

Trump’s speech in Scranton will focus on inflation and the economy under Biden and Harris. “Only a Trump-Vance administration will put the American Worker first and Make America Wealthy and Great Again,” reads a statement from the Trump campaign.

Statement from the Trump campaign:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks in Scranton, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 3:00PM EDT. 

Hardworking Pennsylvanians need a break. Under Kamala Harris, prices have risen by over 20 percent and real wages have declined. In an increasingly rough job market, Americans are racking up historic credit card debt to pay off rising grocery, gas, and utility bills.

That’s why President Trump has pledged to eliminate taxes on overtime and tips, as well as on Social Security, to put money back in the pockets of everyday Americans.

Combined with President Trump’s agenda and vision to unleash an American renaissance of strong job and economic growth by cutting regulations, re-working lopsided trade deals, and unleashing American energy to cut utility bills in half, no taxes on overtime and tips will allow American workers to once again enjoy prosperity and financial stability.

Only a Trump-Vance administration will put the American Worker first and Make America Wealthy and Great Again.

Date and Time:

Wednesday, October 9, 2024

3:00PM EDT

Venue:

Riverfront Sports

5 West Olive Plaza

Scranton, PA 18508

Timeline of Events:

12:00PM – Doors Open

3:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Watch live from Scranton, Pennsylvania below:


Via Right Side Broadcasting Network on YouTube:

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

