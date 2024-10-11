WATCH: Like a Trained Professional, Kari Lake DESTROYS Democrat Ruben Gallego on Border Security During Debate – President Trump Says Lake “CRUSHED Her Liberal Democrat Opponent”

Trump-endorsed Arizona Republican Senate Nominee Kari Lake decisively won Wednesday’s debate against her Democrat opponent, Ruben Gallego, whose father is a convicted Mexican drug trafficker.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Gallego’s family ties to drug cartels, which may explain his position on the border, are coming under increased scrutiny as election day nears. Gallego’s pro-cartel voting record is being put in the crosshairs by Kari Lake.

Lake even mentioned Gallego's criminal father during the debate while responding to a question about the 500,000 lbs of drugs seized at ports of entry.

Nearly the entire first half of the hour-long debate centered around the border. Other issues discussed included abortion, economic policy, the weather, and election integrity issues in Arizona.

On the issue of border security, Kari Lake mopped the floor with Gallego, who continuously lied about his record on the border, now claiming that he's pro-border wall. Gallego previously called Trump's border wall "stupid" and "useless" and wrote a 2017 op-ed titled "Why we should not build Trump's border wall (ever)." Kari Lake called Wednesday night's version of open-borders Democrat "the Extreme Makeover version of Ruben."

Even the leftist Arizona local media and Associated Press were forced to admit that Lake had the upper hand. Far-left Arizona Central called it "Lake’s best night since she formally entered the race a year ago with a videotaped endorsement from former President Donald Trump." The Associated Press writes, "Lake’s comfort and polish in front of the camera stood in contrast to Gallego."

Ruben Gallego has voted with the Biden-Harris regime 100% of the time and contributed to the wide open border and illegal immigration crisis. Gallego also vehemently opposed President Trump and his border policies. Still, he points to his support from Arizona border mayors, who were probably bribed in some fashion by the Democrats, and his support for RINO James Lanford and Chuck Schumer's border deal, which, as The Gateway Pundit reported, would allow 5,000 illegals into the country per day and 150,000 per month. Gallego used the leftist talking point that Republicans opposed that bill so that they could continue to campaign on the issue of illegal immigration. However, Lake punched back, "I am not for it, and it’s because it would codify into law 5,000 people every day coming in illegally. "

His support for Biden and Kamala Harris's open border has led to over 13,000 murderers, 15,000 rapists, and 425,000 convicted criminal illegal aliens roaming free in our country, taking over American towns and jobs. 226,000 more aliens face pending criminal charges. Additionally, an August report from the Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General admits that over 320,000 unaccompanied migrant children were lost track of and “are considered at higher risk for trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor.” 291,000 of these missing children were never issued Notices to Appear in court or placed into removal proceedings.

While in Congress, Gallego has voted against increasing penalties for illegal immigrants who reentered the United States multiple times, voted against removing “gang members, national security threats, and other public safety threats from our country to keep our families, our communities, and our Nation safe,” voted against Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the Southern Border, and voted against the Secure the Border Act in 2023.

He further cosponsored the Safeguarding Sanctuary Cities Act of 2017, voted to give $1,200 to illegals with the HEROS Act, urged Biden to end Trump’s Title 42 COVID-19 illegal immigration restrictions, and voted to “impose limitations on the President’s authority to suspend or restrict aliens from entering the United States” with HR 1333.

Gallego has even admitted in a private call with donors that the border is "not my expertise," claiming he only deals with immigration and the border “once in a while,” despite being from a border state.

Kari Lake laid all of this, as well as the fact that the Biden-Harris Regims lost hundreds of thousands of children who were trafficked across the border, out with poise and polish in front of the camera like the seasoned veteran news anchor she is.

WATCH:

Lake: He voted against President Trump's National Emergency on the border. He said the border is not that big of a deal in Arizona, when he was talking to people who were donating money to his campaign and said he's ‘not an expert on the border.’ We need somebody who understands the threat on the border, and I do and President Trump does, and on day one, we're going to get busy undoing the damage caused by Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and Ruben Gallego, who's voted with them 100% of the time. Can you imagine voting with Kamala Harris and Joe Biden 100% of the time, especially when it comes to the border? You know, this isn't just about an open border. We've got 20 million people pouring in. They're taking jobs, they're taking housing. This is why nobody can afford housing anymore, because we're having to compete with people who have come in illegally... By the way that piece of legislation, thank you for reminding me, I am not for it, and it’s because it would codify into law 5,000 people every day coming in illegally. That means 5000 people every day would be pouring across our border illegally. That law did nothing to stop child sex trafficking. 350,000 children have been trafficked across our border since Ruben Gallego and Kamala Harris opened up that border. 350,000 and they've lost track of them. They lost track of them.

President Trump commended Kari Lake's incredible debate performance on Truth Social Thursday, saying she "crushed" Ruben Gallego and that "Kari will help me Secure our Border, Stop Inflation, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!":

The Trump-endorsed Senate Candidate in Arizona, @KariLake, crushed her Liberal Democrat Opponent last night, Radical Ruben Gallego. Kari will help me Secure our Border, Stop Inflation, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! In-person and absentee voting has now started in Arizona, so get out and VOTE today!

Watch the entire discussion on the border below: