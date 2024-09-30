The Look On His Face Says It All – Kamala Harris Speaks in Fake Accent to Black Podcaster as She Recounts Partying at the Clubs (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris sat down for an interview with ‘All the Smoke’ podcast hosts and former NBA players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes.

Harris spoke in a fake accent as she talked about racial identity.

“I’m really clear about who I am and if anybody else is not, they need to go through their own level of therapy, that’s not my issue,” Harris said.

Kamala Harris told the black podcast hosts that she bought a pork roast after she found out that Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.

Her pandering is off the charts.

“Look, from the time the president called me and told me he wasn’t running – everything was just in speedy, speedy motion and I was not sleeping so well and that one morning…I had a few hours sleep… and I just went out and got a pork roast and started marinating it,” Kamala Harris said as she cackled.

Matt Barnes went along with Kamala Harris’s awkward story.

WATCH:

Kamala says she "went out and got a pork roast and started marinating it" after Biden told her he was dropping out of the race: "Ha ha ha ha!" pic.twitter.com/evlEY9O44G — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 30, 2024

Kamala Harris didn’t really impress Stephen Jackson with her fake accent.

The look on his face said it all.

“My best friend from kindergarten is still one of my best friends. Stacey Johnson! We used to go to the clubs in her father’s Seville,” Kamala Harris cackled.

WATCH: