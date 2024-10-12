WATCH: Kamala Harris Implodes During “Republicans” For Harris Event In Arizona After Making Bizarre Statement

Kamala Harris is the gift that keeps on giving to Trump every time she opens her mouth, especially when she cackles at inappropriate times.

The Democratic nominee for President appeared at a “Republicans” for Harris event in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Friday. Polling shows Trump slightly ahead in the Grand Canyon State.

Harris started her event with some severe gaslighting, warning that President Trump would use the Department of Justice to target his political opponents. Of course, Americans know that her regime has made thousands of innocent conservative criminals, including peaceful J6 protesters.

Kamala Harris — who is currently weaponizing the DOJ against her political opponent, President Trump — warns that President Trump will weaponize the DOJ against his political opponents if he wins in November. pic.twitter.com/tgFZ7kSib0 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 11, 2024

Harris went on to boast about her leadership, telling people she excels at bringing individuals together. She laughably added that she hates having yes people around her.

As the Trump campaign points out, one major problem with her statement is that almost everyone who works for Harris ends up quitting.

Kamala: “The way that I like to lead, I bring folks in my office all the time and they know, I don’t want any yes people.” She had a 92% staff turnover rate as Vice President. pic.twitter.com/hqy9bUPBgj — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 11, 2024

But the worst was yet to come. When Harris attempted to explain the stake of the election to her fans, she made this bizarre statement and imploded:

HARRIS: So when we think about what’s at stake in this election: Whoa, it’s packed with some stuff! HA HA HA HA HA! It’s packed with some fundamental stuff! HA HA HA! I say rather articulately!

Did her Teleprompter malfunction again, or was she trying to make some stupid joke and fell flat on her face?

WATCH:

KAMALA: “It’s packed with some stuff! HA HA HA HA!” She’s the funniest person she knows! pic.twitter.com/nsInOBgIxq — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 11, 2024

Richard Grenell, Trump’s former U.S. Ambassador to Germany and acting director of National Intelligence, was so taken aback by this moment and Harris’s overall performance that he said she completely bombed.