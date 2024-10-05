WATCH: Kamala Harris Turns into a Bumbling, Robotic Mess When Her Teleprompter Malfunctions During Campaign Rally in Michigan

Kamala Harris’s attempt to pander to American voters in Michigan on Friday went horribly wrong after she was forced to try to improvise due to problems with her teleprompter.

As WJRT reported, Harris taking part in a campaign rally Friday evening at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan just three weeks after President Trump held his own event there.

The state of Michigan is one of the most critical battlegrounds in the election and has shown signs of slipping away from Harris due to her struggles with labor and Muslim voters. Her visit was designed to help rally union voters back to her side while smearing President Trump’s record on the auto industry.

But Harris ran into trouble from the beginning. She attempted to remind the crowd of how fast the presidential election was approaching before getting knocked off her rocker.

Out of nowhere, she started bumbling and repeating herself over and over again, unsure what to say.

HARRIS: “Remember his number 32? Today, We got 32 days until the election.” “So 32 days… 32 days… Okay. We got some business to do. We got some business to do… All right. 32 days… and we know we will do it, and, and this is gonna be a very tight race until the very end.” “This is gonna be a very tight race until the very end. We are the underdog and we know we have some hard work ahead.”

WATCH:

Kamala's teleprompter briefly went out at the beginning of her speech — you can tell the exact moment it happened. She had absolutely no idea what to do or say. Humiliating. pic.twitter.com/287bSswwgS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 4, 2024

The Trump campaign, which was tracking her event, said that her teleprompter went out when she was trying to bloviate.

It’s no wonder Harris is trying to avoid interviews with actual journalists. She might encounter a question that requires her to engage her brain.

If that were to happen, she would fall apart just like she did in Flint.