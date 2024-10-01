WATCH: “It’s Our Economic and Cultural Future” – Tim Walz Brags About His Administration Having “More Refugees per Capita Than Any Other State”

Meet your next Border Czar.

Minnesota Governor and Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz, in a recently uncovered video from his 2022 gubernatorial debate with Republican challenger Scott Jensen, bragged about his state under his administration having “more refugees per capita than any other state.”

“That’s not just morally a good thing, it’s our economic and cultural future,” he said, noting that 50 languages are spoken in the schools. America’s economic and cultural future, in Walz’s eyes, is the replacement of Americans with illegals from around the world who don’t speak English.

Is our cultural future eating dogs and cats?

Recall that Kamala Harris in 2021 was tasked with solving the root causes of illegal immigration and stopping the flood of illegals crossing the border, hence the name Border Czar. If Tim Walz has anything to do with the border, we can be sure he will only exacerbate the problem.

Under Kamala Harris, among these so-called refugees, over 13,000 murderers, 15,000 rapists, and 425,000 convicted criminal illegal aliens roam free in our country, taking over American towns and jobs. 226,000 more aliens face pending criminal charges.

Tim Walz wants to bring more of this "beautiful diversity" to your neighborhood.

