THE END OF KAMALA’S CAMPAIGN: Harris Floods Country with 13,000 KILLERS and 15,000 Illegal Alien Perverts and Rapists – Should Face Criminal Charges and Immediate Impeachment Proceedings

Why is Kamala Harris still campaigning for president?

In a normal, functioning democracy, “Border Czar” Kamala Harris would be removed from the presidential campaign and face criminal charges for endangering the lives of EVERY American.

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Friday — A recent ICE report has confirmed the devastating consequences of the Biden-Harris regime’s disastrous open border policies.

According to the report from the Deputy Director of ICE Patrick Lechleitner sent to Congressman Tony Gonzalez, over 662,000 illegal immigrants with criminal histories are currently on ICE’s national docket.

Even more alarming is that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is currently tracking over 425,000 illegal immigrants convicted of various crimes, while 226,000 face pending criminal charges, all of whom have been released into the United States under the regime’s lenient immigration enforcement.

Of that staggering number, over 13,000 illegal immigrants have been convicted of homicide, and more than 15,000 have been convicted of sexual assault.

Kamala welcomed 13,000 KILLERS into America since she took charge of the border!

These individuals are not in custody—they are roaming free in communities across the country, thanks to the administration’s so-called “catch and release” policy.

Even more alarming is that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is currently tracking over 425,000 illegal immigrants convicted of various crimes, while 226,000 face pending criminal charges, all of whom have been released into the United States under the regime’s lenient immigration enforcement.

Of that staggering number, over 13,000 illegal immigrants have been convicted of homicide, and more than 15,000 have been convicted of sexual assault.

These individuals are not in custody—they are roaming free in communities across the country, thanks to the administration’s so-called “catch and release” policy.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin broke the story, explaining the sheer gravity of the situation to the American people.

ICE has something called a non-detained docket, meaning illegal immigrants who were encountered by DHS but are no longer in federal custody.

In other words, these are illegal immigrants who have been caught and released with court dates set years into the future, or, worse, those ordered deported but still residing within our borders.

Bill Melugin reported on these shocking numbers.

So when will Kamala Harris, the Border Czar who is responsible for these killers and rapists roaming the streets of America, face criminal charges for her dereliction of duty?

Why is Kamala still running for office?

She is clearly destroying the country and endangering the lives of Americans?

Kamala needs to face justice for her crimes – not a promotion!