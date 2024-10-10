WATCH: Hurricane Milton Tears Roof Off of Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field, Topples Crane onto Tampa Bay Times Building

by
Roof at Tropicana Field shredded by Hurricane Milton: Max Chesnes/Tampa Bay Times via AP

Hurricane Milton is ripping through East Florida, causing severe damage and toppling trees and other structures.

Nearly three million people were left without power after the massive storm made landfall near Sarasota on Wednesday evening.

Over a dozen tornados were reported across the state, with multiple fatalities.

On Wednesday night, the roof of Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays, was shredded to pieces.

“According to the Rays, the Trop was built to withstand winds of up to 115 mph. The roof is supported by 180 miles of cables connected by struts in what the team calls the ‘world’s largest cable-supported domed roof,'” reports ESPN.

WATCH:

Another view:

The stadium was reportedly being used as a staging site for first responders and emergency management crews.

Per Tampa meteorologist Jason Adams, nobody was injured.

Additionally, the storm reportedly toppled a tower crane, which landed on the Tampa Bay Times building.

Winds of over 100 mph are ravaging Florida.

MORE:


The Gateway Pundit reported that Hurricane Milton made landfall last night as a category 3 storm.

WATCH LIVE: Storm Chasers on Scene in Florida as Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall as Category 3 Storm

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on Hurricane Milton.

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.