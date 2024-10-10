WATCH: Hurricane Milton Tears Roof Off of Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field, Topples Crane onto Tampa Bay Times Building

Hurricane Milton is ripping through East Florida, causing severe damage and toppling trees and other structures.

Nearly three million people were left without power after the massive storm made landfall near Sarasota on Wednesday evening.

Over a dozen tornados were reported across the state, with multiple fatalities.

On Wednesday night, the roof of Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays, was shredded to pieces.

“According to the Rays, the Trop was built to withstand winds of up to 115 mph. The roof is supported by 180 miles of cables connected by struts in what the team calls the ‘world’s largest cable-supported domed roof,'” reports ESPN.

The stadium was reportedly being used as a staging site for first responders and emergency management crews.

Per Tampa meteorologist Jason Adams, nobody was injured.

Fire and Rescue report NO INJURIES! Lineman and first responders were staging here for storm recovery. — Jason Adams (@JasonAdamsWFTS) October 10, 2024

Additionally, the storm reportedly toppled a tower crane, which landed on the Tampa Bay Times building.

Hurricane Milton has caused a tower crane to collapse in downtown St Petersburg. The crane landed on the Tampa Bay Times building. pic.twitter.com/yUgAYP3RLa — Matt Dursh (@MattDursh) October 10, 2024

Winds of over 100 mph are ravaging Florida.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Hurricane Milton made landfall last night as a category 3 storm.

