WATCH LIVE: Storm Chasers on Scene in Florida as Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall as Category 3 Storm

Hurricane Milton is making landfall on Florida’s west coast at approximately 7 pm ET on Wednesday.

Milton is currently a category 3 storm with 125 mph winds.

Tornadoes have been spotted across Florida.

Here is the cone… radar… satellite of the storm.

There is a storm surge warning all over Florida’s west coast.

A large tornado destroyed part of Fort Pierce on Florida’s east coast.

New video of the large tornado that destroyed part of the Fort Pierce, FL area as it crossed I-95. #Milton #flwx : Slcscanner (Facebook) pic.twitter.com/xqSgYFF0QJ — StormHQ ☈ (@StormHQwx) October 9, 2024

There is also tornado damage in Fort Myers.

Tornado damage here in Fort Myers ahead of Hurricane #Milton making landfall. Roofs completely blown off homes. People now seeking alternate shelter. Orangewood Avenue. Downed trees, power lines, fences. Power is out. Thankfully, no reported injuries.@accuweather pic.twitter.com/bqYsZB2iek — Ali Reid (@alireidtv) October 9, 2024

