WATCH LIVE: Storm Chasers on Scene in Florida as Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall as Category 3 Storm

by
Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton is making landfall on Florida’s west coast at approximately 7 pm ET on Wednesday.

Milton is currently a category 3 storm with 125 mph winds.

Tornadoes have been spotted across Florida.

Here is the coneradarsatellite of the storm.

There is a storm surge warning all over Florida’s west coast.

A large tornado destroyed part of Fort Pierce on Florida’s east coast.

There is also tornado damage in Fort Myers.

Watch Hurricane Milton coverage with Ryan Hall Y’all:

Additional storm chaser footage:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.