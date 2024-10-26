WATCH: Glowing Orbs Spotted Over Air Base in Indiana Freak Out Neighbors – PLUS: What Musk and Trump Had To Say on the UFO Phenomenon

Whatever our personal opinion on the subject of space and the possibility of alien races in the universe, it’s only fair to admit that UFOs are a reality: because, after all there are things that are unidentified, that are flying and in most cases are objects – though sometimes they can be described as ‘phenomena’.

On the after math of SpaceX’s Elon Musk discussing the subject with Tucker Carlson (see below), and President Donald Trump discussing it with Joe Rogan (also see below), the reports of sightings are still coming in strong.

It arises now that ‘a flock of mysterious glowing UFOs’ were seen flying at dizzying speed near an Air Force base in Indiana.

The lights in the sky scared those witnessing it, as we can check in the crazy footage below.

New York Post reported:

“At least six yellowish-orange orbs were captured on camera flickering and hovering near Kokomo, just south of the Grissom Joint Air Reserve Base — before vanishing into thin air on Oct. 7, according to footage and reports.

‘What is that?’ one neighbor can be heard saying. ‘I think those are UFOs and I really don’t feel comfortable going to sleep tonight’. Another stunned witness declares, ‘What in the actual f-k?!’”

The Post has one witness saying that the ‘aircraft’ had the appearance of a ‘huge rectangle’ with a “clearly defined vapor shock wave” on doppler weather radar.

“’I’ve seen many easily explained radar anomalies over the years…but n ever a huge rectangle with a clearly defined vapor shock wave and trail’, the witness told the Daily Mail, which was first to report the sighting. ‘Judging by the image size, [the] rectangle would be approximately 20 miles in length’, the witness said.”

Some of the people that Saw the light show suggested that the bizarre orbs were likely simple flares dropped from military aircraft.

“’These look very clearly to be military flares’, Alejandro Rojas, an advisor at Enigma Labs, which investigates UFO sightings, told the outlet. ‘The tell-tale signs…are the lights being in a row and lighting up and disappearing in succession’, he said.”

The latest sightings come after a wave of UFO reports near military sites.

Watch: Donald Trump discusses UFOs with Joe Rogan.

People coming from space pic.twitter.com/2sQF6kLSzV — Karli Bonne’ (@KarluskaP) October 26, 2024

Read more about Elon Musk discussing UFOs with Tuckler Carlson: