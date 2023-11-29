WATCH: Tucker Carlson Calls Out US Government Over Secrecy About UFOs

Tucker Carlson called out the US government for the secrecy surrounding UFOs during his show on Tuesday.

Carlson has been airing his show on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, after Fox News abruptly fired him.

Just before bringing on his guest, Republican Rep. Tim Burchett, Carlson addressed the “coordinated effort” by the federal government to hide information about UFOs for the last 80 years.

“Federal agencies have been lying about UFOs for more than 80 years, this has been a coordinated effort. It is both highly time-consuming and very expensive. Many Americans have been hurt in the process. But what’s the point of this? Would it be a lot easier just to release the facts?” Carlson said.

Ep. 42 For more than 80 years, the US government has hidden the existence of UFOs. The question is why. The answer is ominous. pic.twitter.com/JMskiaBEmR — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 29, 2023

Carlson continued, “The conventional explanation for why they haven’t been released is that the U.S. government is lying about UFOs because the truth about UFOs is too scary to reveal — that they’re real. And our leaders wouldn’t want to panic the population. But that’s not true. In fact, it’s ridiculous.”

“Terrifying the population is what our government does best and most avidly. Officials regularly gin up irrational fears about COVID or white supremacy or Vladimir Putin or a dozen other topics as part of a pretty obvious control strategy,” Carlson stated. “So why would they lie about UFOs? Well, because they’re covering up a crime, obviously, and it’s their crime.”

Carlson went on to question whether or not the government has had communication with extraterrestrial life.

“And then this question, the most pressing of all, has the U.S. government communicated directly with the beings that piloted these craft? Have American officials ever entered into any sort of agreement with them? And if so, what are the terms of that agreement? These are not random questions, they are informed questions. And at this point, Americans have a moral right to know the answers,” Carlson asserted.