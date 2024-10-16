Watch a Former Hillary Clinton Supporter Explain Why He is Voting for Donald Trump in 2024 (VIDEO)

A former Hillary Clinton voter and donor named Shaun Maguire recently explained in a video why he is voting for Trump in November of 2024.

Maguire says that he believed the Steele Dossier was real, but eventually learned the truth that it was all lies and was actually commissioned by the Hillary Clinton campaign.

He believed the Russia collusion lie pushed by Democrats and the media but eventually realized that was false too.

The biggest thing for him however, was the Biden/Harris administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Now he has donated to Trump and plans to vote for him. It just goes to show that anyone can change their mind when they have the facts.

From the Free Press:

Shaun Maguire is a partner at the VC fund Sequoia Capital and has previously started five companies himself. In 2016, he said he was terrified of Trump winning and actively supported Hillary Clinton. But this year, Shaun gave Trump $300,000, saying he believes that “the Biden administration has had some of the worst foreign policy in decades.”

Watch the video below:

He went from being “terrified” when Trump won in 2016 to donating $300,000 to his 2024 campaign. Today on Honestly, @bariweiss speaks to @shaunmmaguire and two other former democrats who are casting their ballot for Trump. https://t.co/kgIkOu8m1C pic.twitter.com/gt5VQM2QVj — Honestly with Bari Weiss (@thehonestlypod) October 15, 2024

There are plenty of Democrats and former Democrats who will be supporting Trump in this election. Just look at some of the big names like RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and Elon Musk.