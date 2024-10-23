WATCH: A Desperate Kamala Harris Makes Stop at Famous Philadelphia Deli to Plead with Voters as Black Women in Philly Say They’re Voting For Trump

Kamala Harris on Wednesday visited the famous 4th Street Deli in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as black women in the city say they are voting for Trump.

Black voters in Philadelphia are rejecting Kamala Harris and voting for President Trump.

“At the end of the day, I don’t think she has what it takes to go up against Putin — and go up against these other presidents that are built for this,” one black female voter in Philly said.



Philadelphia Voter: “At the end of the day, I don’t think she has what it takes to go up against Putin — and go up against these other presidents that are built for this.” pic.twitter.com/wbyuTh9ubh — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 23, 2024

Kamala Harris raced over to a deli in the deep blue city of Philadelphia on Wednesday with 13 days until the election.

You can hear the desperation in her voice as she repeated her tired line about ‘turning the page’ when she is literally in power.

“We all say turn the page on an era that was about trying to have people point fingers at each other. Trying to suggest that there are these issues that divide us when the most fundamental important issues we care about unify us,” Harris said.

This was shortly after Kamala Harris called an emergency press conference to compare Trump to Adolf Hitler.

