SICK: Kamala Harris Holds Emergency Press Conference to Attack Trump with Debunked Hoax, Compares Trump to Hitler in Latest Smear Campaign (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Wednesday launched a nasty smear campaign against President Trump with 13 days to go until Election Day.

Harris compared President Trump to Hitler after The Atlantic released another fake news hit piece on Trump.

On Tuesday The Atlantic published a nasty 4 year old smear piece on Trump with 14 days to go until the election.

The Atlantic author Jeffrey Goldberg, the same guy who lied to get us into war with Iraq, said in his latest hit piece that Trump disrespected Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén, who was murdered in 2020 when she was bludgeoned to death at Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos), Texas.

In the same hit piece, Jeffrey Goldberg claimed Trump praised Hitler in conversations with John Kelly.

Trump’s former Chief of Staff John Kelly was at it again spreading lies about President Trump praising Hitler.

John Kelly claimed Trump said on numerous occasions that “Hitler did some good things, too.”

“Kelly—a retired Marine general who, as a young man, had volunteered to serve in Vietnam despite actually suffering from bone spurs—said in an interview for the CNN reporter Jim Sciutto’s book, The Return of Great Powers, that Trump praised aspects of Hitler’s leadership. “He said, ‘Well, but Hitler did some good things,’” Kelly recalled. “I said, ‘Well, what?’ And he said, ‘Well, (Hitler) rebuilt the economy.’ But what did he do with that rebuilt economy? He turned it against his own people and against the world.” Kelly admonished Trump: “I said, ‘Sir, you can never say anything good about the guy. Nothing.’”” The Atlantic reported.

There is also audio of John Kelly spewing his lies about President Trump:

Kamala Harris used The Atlantic’s hit piece to attack Trump in an emergency press conference.

“Trump would invoke Adolf Hitler, the man who is responsible for the death of six million Jews,” Kamala Harris said.

These are the types of lies that are putting Trump in danger.

BREAKING: Kamala Harris instantly seizes upon an already DEBUNKED hoax from the Atlantic and weaponizes it to attack Donald Trump: "Trump would invoke Adolf Hitler, the man who is responsible for the death of six million Jews." They're going to get Trump killed. Pray.

The Trump Camp responded to Kamala Harris’s latest smear campaign.

“Kamala is a stone-cold loser who is increasingly desperate because she is flailing, and her campaign is in shamble,” the Trump Campaign said.