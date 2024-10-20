WATCH: Bernie Sanders Ducks Question About Swing State Democrats Ditching Harris and Tying Themselves to Trump, Responds With Weird Free Healthcare and Corporate Greed Tirade

Bernie Sanders joined CNN’s State of The Union on Sunday, where he was asked if he thinks it’s a bad sign for Harris that Democrats are ditching the Harris campaign to save their reelection.
As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, Far-left Democrat Senate candidates in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan are dumping the Harris campaign and desperately trying to tie themselves to President Trump as the election nears.
Far-left Democrat Representative Elissa Slotkin (MI) recently warned donors a few weeks ago that Kamala Harris is “underwater” in Michigan polling, telling them, “I’m not feeling my best.”
Because of Harris' unpopularity in the swing states, Trump-hater Bob Casey (D-PA), who voted for both impeachment hoaxes against Trump, is now boasting that he "sided with Trump to end NAFTA."
WATCH:
Bernie Sanders on Sunday had no answers for this when asked by CNN's Jake Tapper to respond.
Instead, he completely avoided the question and went on a bizarre tirade about free health care, minimum wages, social security, and "corporate greed."
Watch below:
Tapper: Do you think that's a bad sign for Harris that Democrats in places like Pennsylvania are highlighting their work with Trump?
Sanders: Well, what I think is that at a time when we have more income and wealth inequality in this country than we've ever had, when we have a health care system which allows us to be the only major country on earth not to guarantee health care to all people, when we have a $7.25 minimum wage, when you have so many senior citizens need to see an increase in their social security, I personally think that the winning issues are taking on corporate greed Bob Casey is talking about and fighting for the working class against the people on top who have never, ever had it so good, that would be my suggestion.