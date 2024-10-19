WATCH: Democrat Senators Jump Kamala’s Sinking Ship, Desperately Tie Themselves to Trump Ahead of Election in Key Swing States in New Ads

Two Democratic Senators and one House member running for the Senate in the “blue wall” states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, three states expected to decide the Presidential election, are desperately hitching their wagons to the Trump Train as the election draws nearer.

Democrat Senators Tammy Baldwin (WI), Bob Casey (PA), and their House colleague Elissa Slotkin (MI) are now pitching themselves as somewhat pro-Trump despite almost unanimously voting with the radical left Biden-Harris Regime.

If the race was as close as the Democrats and fake news media claim, they wouldn’t be doing this. They all know Trump is going to win and are trying to save their own skin.

This comes after Slotkin was seen warning donors a few weeks ago that Kamala Harris is “underwater” in Michigan polling, telling them “I’m not feeling my best.”

WATCH:

Now, she is jumping ship on Kamala Harris and trying to distance herself from the Biden-Harris electric vehicle mandates in a recent ad.

The pair of Senators took it a step further, featuring Trump in their ads.

Radical-left Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin is also trying to make herself more Trump-aligned on American manufacturing in a new ad that includes no mention of Kamala Harris.

Trump-hater Bob Casey, who voted for both impeachment hoaxes against Trump, is now boasting that he “sided with Trump to end NAFTA.”

WATCH: