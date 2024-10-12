WAR ON WOMEN: Transgender (Bio Male) College Volleyball Player Viciously Smashes Ball Off Female Opponent’s Face, Sending Her Crumbling to the Floor (VIDEO)

The war on American female sports continues unabated as a controversial trans volleyball player sent a vicious spike straight off her female opponent’s face this week.

As The Daily Mail reported, the incident occurred during a volleyball match between the San Diego State Aztecs and the San Jose State Spartans on Thursday. The Spartans, who are led by 6-foot-1 biological male Blaire Fleming, lost the first set and 22-12 in the second when the terrifying scene unfolded.

As one can see in the video below, Fleming was set up by teammate Brooke Slusser before rocketing a spike off the face of San Diego State’s Keira Herron. The young woman immediately fell to the floor.

“Keira Herron has some pink in her hair and her face is starting to look like she’s matching that as obviously she took the contact,” one of the announcers observed.

WATCH:

SJSU’s male player, Blaire Fleming blasts another strike to the face of a female opponent in tonight’s match up with @AztecVB pic.twitter.com/hbw9iC6SxH — ICONS (@icons_women) October 11, 2024

Unbelievably, Herron got up and somehow managed to keep the play alive, but the point ultimately went to San Jose State.

Fortunately, the last laugh went to the Aztecs, who went on to stomp the Spartans in straight sets (25-21, 25-18, 25-19). This marked San Jose State’s second loss of the season.

Fleming, a redshirt senior, has been cited as the reason four separate colleges have forfeited matches against the Spartans this season due to safety concerns.

It’s unknown why San Diego State did not follow suit, given the obvious danger.

While Heron escaped without serious injuries, other young female athletes have proved less fortunate. As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, then-North Carolina high school volleyball player Payton McNabb suffered severe injuries after a trans player smashed her in the face with a spiked ball back in September 2022.

A medical evaluation revealed that the injury caused neurological impairments, including a concussion, vision problems, and partial paralysis to the right side of her body. McNabb, now a student at Western Carolina University, says her paralysis remains and she still struggles with neurological issues that make her schoolwork far more complex.