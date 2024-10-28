War Room Host Steve Bannon to be Released from Prison Tuesday – After Biden Regime Violated the First Step Act to Illegally Hold Him in Prison

Oh, happy day!

Former Trump Chief Strategist and host of the uber-popular War Room show, Steve Bannon, will reportedly be released from prison on Tuesday.

This comes after supporters discovered the Biden regime was holding former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon illegally, in violation of the First Step Act (FSA) of 2018.

The First Step Act, which was signed by President Trump, reduced mandatory minimum sentences and expanded the safety valve. The safety valve allows courts to sentence low-level, nonviolent drug offenders to less than the required mandatory minimum.

A letter obtained by The Tennessee Star, addressed to Bannon’s legal team, confirms that Bannon, who was due for early release under accrued good time credits, has not been released due to bureaucratic delays purportedly caused by the Biden-Harris regime.

Steve Bannon’s lawyers filed a motion on August 29, urging for his immediate release and questioning why the government’s response to his petition has been delayed for over 75 days.

Steve Bannon has been incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institute in Danbury, Connecticut, serving a four-month sentence for defying a congressional subpoena from the sham House select committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021.

According to the letter from Acting Warden Darek Puzio, Bannon earned 10 FSA time credits, which should have allowed for his transfer to home confinement on October 19, 2024.

War Room reporter Jayne Zirkle posted this on X.

ONE MORE DAY UNTIL STEVE BANNON IS FREE pic.twitter.com/pUgkrmoJjj — Jayne Zirkle (@JayneZirkle) October 28, 2024

Bannon is one of several hundred political prisoners of the Biden regime. His crime was listening to his lawyer and refusing to testify before the corrupt House January 6 Committee led by Liz Cheney. The former lawmaker Cheney was caught meeting discretely with the committee’s top witness and serial liar, Cassidy Hutchinson.

A bar complaint was filed against dirty Liz Cheney for secretly communicating with Hutchinson before her testimony.