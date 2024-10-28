War Room Host Steve Bannon to be Released from Prison Tuesday – After Biden Regime Violated the First Step Act to Illegally Hold Him in Prison

by
Discussing populism, conservative betrayals, and the left, Steve Bannon shares his views on how true change can happen. Screenshot: GB News

Oh, happy day!
Former Trump Chief Strategist and host of the uber-popular War Room show, Steve Bannon, will reportedly be released from prison on Tuesday.

This comes after supporters discovered the Biden regime was holding former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon illegally, in violation of the First Step Act (FSA) of 2018.

The First Step Act, which was signed by President Trump, reduced mandatory minimum sentences and expanded the safety valve. The safety valve allows courts to sentence low-level, nonviolent drug offenders to less than the required mandatory minimum.

A letter obtained by The Tennessee Star, addressed to Bannon’s legal team, confirms that Bannon, who was due for early release under accrued good time credits, has not been released due to bureaucratic delays purportedly caused by the Biden-Harris regime.

Steve Bannon’s lawyers filed a motion on August 29, urging for his immediate release and questioning why the government’s response to his petition has been delayed for over 75 days.

Steve Bannon has been incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institute in Danbury, Connecticut, serving a four-month sentence for defying a congressional subpoena from the sham House select committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021.

According to the letter from Acting Warden Darek Puzio, Bannon earned 10 FSA time credits, which should have allowed for his transfer to home confinement on October 19, 2024.

War Room reporter Jayne Zirkle posted this on X.

Bannon is one of several hundred political prisoners of the Biden regime. His crime was listening to his lawyer and refusing to testify before the corrupt House January 6 Committee led by Liz Cheney. The former lawmaker Cheney was caught meeting discretely with the committee’s top witness and serial liar, Cassidy Hutchinson.

A bar complaint was filed against dirty Liz Cheney for secretly communicating with Hutchinson before her testimony.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.