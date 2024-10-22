JUST IN: Bar Complaint Filed Against Liz Cheney For Secretly Communicating with J6 ‘Star Witness’ Cassidy Hutchinson

A bar complaint was filed against Liz Cheney for secretly communicating with J6 ‘star witness’ Cassidy Hutchinson while she was being represented by attorney Stefan Passantino.

America First Legal filed a bar complaint on behalf of Stefan Passantino against Liz Cheney for violating professional ethics obligations by secretly messaging Cassidy Hutchinson prior to her testimony to the J6 Committee.

“Cheney appears to have violated the D.C. Bar Rule of Professional Conduct 4.2: “a lawyer shall not communicate or cause another to communicate about the subject of the representation with a person known to be represented by another lawyer in the matter, unless the lawyer has the prior consent of the lawyer representing such other person or is authorized by law or a court order to do so.”” America First Legal said.

“Ms. Hutchinson appears to have been pressured by Ms. Cheney and others into manufacturing a narrative that Passantino had sought to influence her testimony in an effort to protect former President Trump — a claim that Passantino has denied,” AFL said.

/1BREAKING Following a @HouseAdmin report, we filed a bar complaint on behalf of Stefan Passantino against former Rep. Liz Cheney for allegedly violating professional ethics obligations by secretly messaging Cassidy Hutchinson prior to her testimony before the J6 Committee:

As previously reported, Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight Chairman Barry Loudermilk obtained January 6 ‘star witness’ Cassidy Hutchinson’s Signal messages which revealed she was directly communicating with J6 Vice Chair Liz Cheney in 2022.

Liz Cheney was communicating with Cassidy Hutchinson without Hutchinson’s attorney’s knowledge – knowing this is unethical.

“In the months prior to Hutchinson’s explosive private and public testimony, Cheney communicated with Hutchinson, both directly and through an intermediary—Alyssa Farah Griffin—while Hutchinson was represented by her attorney, Stefan Passantino. The Select Committee conducted six transcribed interviews of Hutchinson in total. Passantino represented Hutchinson for the first three interviews,” the Oversight Committee said.

Cheney began communicating with Hutchinson in April 2022.

“Hutchinson reached out to Farah Griffin following Hutchinson’s second transcribed interview. Farah Griffin and Hutchinson knew each other from their time working together in the White House. Farah Griffin was one of the first former Trump administration officials to publicly criticize Trump in January 2021, and was publicly working with the Select Committee on its investigation,” the GOP Committee said.

When Hutchinson reached out to Farah Griffin, she invited Hutchinson over to her Georgetown townhome to talk on April 26, 2022. That evening, Hutchinson told Farah Griffin she had more information she could provide to the Select Committee, according to statements by both Hutchinson and Farah Griffin. During their conversation, Farah Griffin agreed to “[contact] Liz Cheney on [Hutchinson’s] behalf about scheduling another interview.” Hutchinson’s new testimony would include her never-before-heard story that alleged that President Trump agreed with rioters chanting “Hang Mike Pence.”

According to text messages, that appear to be from the encrypted messaging app “Signal,” between Hutchinson and Farah Griffin obtained by the Subcommittee, Cheney agreed to communicate with Hutchinson through Farah Griffin.However, it appears that Cheney knew communicating with Hutchinson while Hutchinson was represented by an attorney and a subject of the Select Committee’s investigation, without going through Hutchinson’s attorney, would be unethical. This is evident by Farah Griffin’s text to Hutchinson that Cheney’s “one concern was so long as [sic] you have counsel, she can’t really ethically talk to you without him.”?

After her third transcribed interview Hutchinson reached out to Cheney directly.

“While Hutchinson revealed the general timing of these conversations in her book, the extent and content of their communication was never previously disclosed,” the Committee said.

“When Hutchinson texted Cheney, she was still represented by Passantino which, Cheney knew. Cheney and Hutchinson communicated directly for days without Passantino’s knowledge. Subsequently, Cheney provided Hutchison with new attorneys from Alston and Bird—pro bono,” they said.

Liz Cheney coached Cassidy Hutchinson and suborned perjury.

“Cheney had an ethical responsibility to only communicate with Hutchinson with her attorney present. However, Hutchinson’s sensational testimony was essential to the Select Committee’s inquisition of President Trump. Thus, Cheney apparently defied her ethical responsibilities and communicated directly with Hutchinson behind Passantino’s back, encouraged her to fire Passantino, and even assisted Hutchinson in obtaining new representation,” the House Oversight said.

