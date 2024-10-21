War Room Guest Hosts David Brat and Ben Harnwell Discuss Kamala’s Persecution of Christians with Preacher Lance Wallnau (VIDEO)

** Please keep our friend and political prisoner Steve Bannon – the founder of The War Room – in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

War Room guest hosts David Brat and Ben Harnwell discussed with preacher Lance Wallnau, Kamala’s persecution of Christians on Monday.

The discussion centered around Kamala Harris’s grave mistake of mocking Christian students at a college rally over the weekend.

“In the history of American Government, I have never heard the quiet part out loud,” Brat said referring to the Christian students who said “Jesus is Lord” and was mocked by Kamala at a college rally.

Pastor Wallnau explained the implications of Kamala’s hostility toward Christians.

“She basically kicks the guy out. Like hey, if you are a follower of Jesus, you are in the wrong meeting here buddy. Now what’s the implications of that? If you are following Jesus you are in the wrong religion buddy,” Wallnau said.

“That’s the implication, you don’t belong there,” Wallnau said.

He also said that Kamala skipping the Al Smith dinner was a deliberate knock at Catholics.

“She blows off the Al Smith dinner, which is a Catholic charity in New York,”

“Catholics are more connected to Biden than Harris. She is disconnecting from the Catholic vote, and I don’t want to warn her. I just say let her go, let her run with the wolves,” Wallnau continued.

Pastor Wallnau explained that Marxists want power, but the Christians just want to protect their freedoms.

“The acquisition of power is what the Marxists want. The Christians want to be protected. We were in the shire. We weren’t even engaged with politics until they got into our lane,” Wallnau said.

Pastor Wallnau explained that the left is a religion.

“The left is a religion. They have their own version of blasphemy laws. They have their own confession,” Wallnau said.

“If she doesn’t acknowledge the binary of another peer in the class, however they want to self-describe the adjectives, she must say that, or she could be expelled or not graduate,” Wallnau said.

“Because they have no deity, the government becomes the god,” Pastor Wallnau said.



