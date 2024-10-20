The War Room’s Ben Harnwell and Maureen Bannon Discuss the Biden-Harris DOJ Illegally Holding Steve Bannon Beyond His Release Date (VIDEO)

** Please keep our friend and political prisoner Steve Bannon – the founder of The War Room – in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

War Room guest host Ben Harnwell discusses with Maureen Bannon on Saturday, the intentional delay of Steve Bannon’s release from Federal Prison. Under the First Step Act, signed by President Trump, qualifies Steve Bannon to be released under those terms.

“What is this First Step Act? What is it? What is the scope of it? And how is it possible that it has not been applied to your father?

“The First Step Act, you know, under Donald Trump, you get out early. You get credit to get out early. So, my dad has been notified that he qualifies and is eligible for the First Step Act, however, the Bureau of Prisons is playing games and will not release him,” Maureen Bannon said.

“He’s being held after his release date since he qualifies, I want to make myself very clear, since he qualifies for the First Step Act, he is eligible for it, he should have been out already,” Maureen Bannon said.

“Haters of the War Room, people that don’t like my dad, are saying that you know he has not been held past his release date,” Bannon continued.

Maureen also said that Steve Bannon’s focus is not on himself, but instead it is on the goal of getting President Trump elected.

“Even though he is still in Danbury, he wants all of us to stay focused on the mission, and that is getting Donald Trump elected on November 5th, and not just Donald Trump, but America first candidates down the ballot,” Bannon continued.

“The Federal Bureau of Prisons, Is that part of the DOJ?” Harnell asked

“It is, I mean yes, it does fall under them. You know, the Bureau of Prisons, it seems like they are pushing it on the DOJ and not wanting to make a decision, passing the buck,” Bannon said.

“His lawyers applied for all of this, and they have been dragging their feet. Bureau of Prisons have been dragging their feet, kicked it back to the judge and the DOJ,” Bannon continued.

“It’s very clear to me and I believe to the War Room posse that they do not want to release him, even though he qualifies for early release because he is such an influential voice in this movement,” Bannon declared.

