The War Room’s Natalie Winters and Guest Mike Benz Discuss Administrative State Attacks Against President Trump to Undermine Election Results (VIDEO)

War Room co-host Natalie Winters discussed with Mike Benz the Administrative State and their plans to undermine President Trump in disrupting the electoral process.

“What they are doing is they are priming a challenge to a Trump electoral college victory,” Benz explained regarding the Democrat war games strategy.

He also explained that they used groups like BLM in 2020 to create chaos in the street. Benz also explained that as of now, it appears that they don’t have this for 2024.

“One of the things they lack this time that they had last time, was a street para-military presence,” Benz said.

“One of the lynchpins of their plans in 2020 was leveraging the BLM rioters. They were very explicit about this. 13 times in their simulation, which was published amazingly afterwards. They said that taking to the streets was vital,” Benz continued.

Winters and Benz also discussed how Elon Musk is being threatened economically to put pressure on him to censor speech on X. The threats were coming from the EU, but Benz explained that it was originating from the US government.

“The EU is now warning they are going to fine Elon Musk, not just based off of like X revenue and all that, but include revenue from his other companies,” Winters said.

“You have this US State Department driven global censorship octopus which stretches from Brazil in the south to the EU to Australia,” Benz said.

“They have been talking about this idea of forcing Elon Musk to institute censorship measures by going after his other companies for a very long time,” Benz said.

Benz offered a lot of optimism in comparing the situation in 2020 to how things are now in 2024.

“How do we stand in comparison to 2020 versus now?” Winters asked regarding the election.

“We are leagues ahead of where we were in 2020, and this is part of what their panic is about,” Benz responded.

“We are winning the fight as we were having it from 2016 to 2020. In that time there was no political pushback, there was no legal pushback, there was no media pushback. It was a struggle just to get people to accept that censorship existed,” Benz said.

