Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor SLAMS Corrupt Judge’s Shocking Ruling Allowing Noncitizen to Remain on State’s Voter Rolls

U.S. District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles, a Biden appointee, has ordered the state to reinstate over 1,600 self-identified noncitizens previously removed from Virginia’s voter rolls.

The Biden regime Gestapo Department of Justice, through Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, filed the lawsuit, claiming Virginia’s recent efforts to clean up its voter rolls violated the National Voter Registration Act’s “Quiet Period Provision.”

This rule restricts states from carrying out systematic voter roll maintenance within 90 days of a federal election.

The DOJ’s intervention has been widely criticized by Virginia’s conservative leaders as an overreach, suggesting the federal government is bending state election laws for political gain.

Judge Giles, siding with the DOJ, stated that Virginia’s voter verification program was too “systematic” and lacked sufficient individualized assessments. She promptly ordered Virginia to halt its roll maintenance program and restore the names of over 1,600 individuals to the voter rolls.

In her ruling, Giles argued, “Defendant’s program has curtailed the right of eligible voters to cast their ballots in the same manner as other eligible voters,” suggesting Virginia’s system may infringe on voter rights, despite the affected individuals themselves declaring noncitizen status.

Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears took to Fox News to voice her outrage.

“There are over 1,500 people the judge insanely, incredulously said, ‘Virginia, you must put these people back on the voting rolls.’ People who told us themselves, checked the box, ‘we are not citizens of the United States and therefore not eligible to vote.’ The judge said, ‘No, you’re going to put those people back on.’ This is just incredulous to us. By the way, these people proved with immigration documents they are not citizens, and yet we’re told to put them back.”

Drawing from her own experiences, Sears added:

“There was a time when I was not a citizen of these great United States. I had a green card; I was still a Jamaican citizen, but I applied for citizenship, and thank you very much, I was given that citizenship, and now I am able to vote.” I totally understand how this system works. It would have been unbelievable—wait, it would have been illegal for me to vote. That’s what this is about, and that’s why Youngkin has rightly made sure to immediately ask for an injunction against this judge.

Sears emphasized the urgency for Virginians to recognize the high stakes of such rulings:

"If what we have to do is go all the way to the Supreme Court, the United States Supreme Court, he has said he is going to do that. We must have elections that are free, fair, with integrity. That's what this is about. There is no other issue here. We're just following the Constitution. God forbid that we should do that. The Constitution says, 'if you are not eligible to vote because you're not a citizen, then you're not eligible to vote.' I'm trying to find the words to make it any simpler than that. Apparently, that's controversial. You just cannot make this stuff up. We, through Governor Youngkin, are immediately seeking relief from what this federal judge has said. If we have to, we're going to the United States Supreme Court. That's why we're saying, folks, there are so many of you who say that you're not interested in politics. Politics is interested in you. You've got to go vote. We've got to make sure all of us just get out there—vote, vote, vote."

WATCH: