Biden-Harris DOJ Sues Virginia For Removing Noncitizens From Voter Rolls – Gov. Glenn Youngkin Responds

The Justice Department on Friday announced it is suing the state of Virginia for removing non-citizens from its voter rolls.

“The Justice Department announced today that it has filed a lawsuit against the State of Virginia, Virginia State Board of Elections and Virginia Commissioner of Elections to challenge a systematic state program aimed at removing voters from its election rolls too close to the Nov. 5 general election in violation of the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA),” the DOJ announced.

“Section 8(c)(2) of the NVRA, also known as the Quiet Period Provision, requires states to complete systematic programs aimed at removing the names of ineligible voters from voter registration lists no later than 90 days before federal elections. The Quiet Period Provision applies to certain systematic programs carried out by states that are aimed at striking names from voter registration lists based on a perceived failure to meet initial eligibility requirements — including citizenship — at the time of registration,” the DOJ said.

“As the National Voter Registration Act mandates, officials across the country should take heed of the law’s crystal clear and unequivocal restrictions on systematic list maintenance efforts that fall within 90 days of an election,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “By cancelling voter registrations within 90 days of Election Day, Virginia places qualified voters in jeopardy of being removed from the rolls and creates the risk of confusion for the electorate. Congress adopted the National Voter Registration Act’s quiet period restriction to prevent error-prone, eleventh hour efforts that all too often disenfranchise qualified voters. The right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy and the Justice Department will continue to ensure that the rights of qualified voters are protected.”

The lawsuit comes two months after Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) issued an executive order that codifies election security procedures to protect the 2024 election against intentional fraud.

Governor Youngkin’s policies include:

** We use 100% paper ballots with a strict chain of custody.

** We use counting machines, not voting machines, that are tested prior to every election and never connected to the internet.

** We do not mass mail ballots.

** We monitor our drop boxes 24/7.

** We verify the legal presence and identity of voters using DMV data and other trusted data sources to update our voter rolls daily.

Governor Glenn Youngkin responded to the DOJ’s lawsuit: