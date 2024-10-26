VIRGINIA BACK IN PLAY? New Polling Shows Trump Has Caught Up to Kamala Harris, State Now a Dead Heat

The state of Virginia is back in play and Trump has a real chance to win the state, according to new polling from Rasmussen.

Like New Hampshire, which is also in play for Trump, Virginia has not voted Republican in a presidential election since the 2004 election of George W. Bush.

A win for Trump here would stun the world of political media.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Shocker: Virginia ‘competitive,’ with Harris at 49% and Trump at 48%

In the latest sign that President Donald Trump could be headed to a sweeping victory on Election Day, the Republican has nearly caught up to Vice President Kamala Harris in solid-blue Virginia, where the last Republican to win was former President George W. Bush in 20 years ago.

The latest Quantus poll of likely voters showed Harris at 48.9% and Trump at 47.8%.

“Virginia returns as a competitive battleground,” the survey analysis declared.

“With Harris leading by a razor-thin margin and showing strong support among young, urban, and minority voters, the state could hinge on turnout and suburban swing voters. Trump’s solid backing among men, older, and rural voters keeps him well within striking distance,” it added.

Virginia was believed to be in play when President Joe Biden was expected to be the Democratic nominee, but it turned back to blue after Harris was chosen. Since then, she has failed to keep her support in Virginia (and several other areas) high.

This news comes as Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is sounding the alarm about illegals being allowed onto voter rolls by an activist judge.

Glenn Youngkin is an ally for Trump and hopefully, he can keep the race fair and the state’s voter rolls clean.

