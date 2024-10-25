POLL: Donald Trump on the Verge of Overtaking Kamala Harris in New Hampshire

Donald Trump is closing in on Kamala Harris in New Hampshire, according to new polling from Emerson College.

There has been a ton of speculation about the Granite State in this election cycle. New Hampshire has not voted Republican in a presidential race since the election of George W. Bush in 2004, but Trump has been competitive there.

In this poll, Kamala Harris is at 50 percent and Donald Trump is at 47 percent, but the poll has a margin of error of about 3 percent, so Trump is within the margin.

This looks very positive for Trump.

NEW HAMPSHIRE POLL with @7News 2024 presidential ballot Harris 50%

Trump 47%

Someone else 2%

1% undecided With undecided push Harris 51%

Trump 47%https://t.co/KdET1LTD14 pic.twitter.com/NLmx6r1dNn — Emerson College Polling (@EmersonPolling) October 25, 2024

From Emerson Polling:

October 2024 New Hampshire Poll: Harris 50%, Trump 47% A new Emerson College Polling/WHDH survey in New Hampshire finds 50% of likely voters support Kamala Harris for president in 2024, while 47% support former president Donald Trump. Two percent plan to vote for a third party and 1% are undecided. With undecided voters’ support accounted for, Harris’ overall support increases to 51% and Trump stays at 47%. Since the July 2024 Emerson New Hampshire poll, Harris’ support remained at 50%, while Trump’s support increased by one point. “Harris’ margin among women is similar to that of Biden in 2020 — however, male voters have shifted about two points toward Trump,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said. “In addition, Harris is underperforming Biden’s 2020 support among independent voters, who break for Harris by 13 points, but broke for Biden by about double that amount.”

Trump can close that gap. It’s very small.

"[Trump's] going to go to New Hampshire. And I was told yesterday, as someone showed me, an email saying that the Trump campaign is doing last minute hiring, paying a pretty robust sum for folks to do door knocking at the last minute. So watch that dynamic." – @MarkHalperin https://t.co/2EUnL8KgR0 — NH Journal (@NewHampJournal) October 24, 2024

Trump can flip New Hampshire. Live Free or Die people!!! https://t.co/DuK5NyAiNu — Mark Kaye (@markkayeshow) October 25, 2024

New Hampshire only has four Electoral College votes, but a win for Trump here would be important on other levels. It will likely be called early on election night. If it goes for Trump, it could be a sign of what’s coming in other, bigger states.