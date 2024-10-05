VIDEO: President Trump Greets Shooting Victim Corey Comperatore’s Family at Butler, PA Rally

President Trump returned to Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, nearly three months after a deranged leftist and would-be assassin attempted to kill him on stage.

When President Trump arrived in Butler, PA he met the Comperatore family.

Corey Comperatore, a retired firefighter, was murdered by the would-be assassin at the previous rally. Corey dove on top of his family to protect them when he was killed by the young, deranged murderer.

Today Trump greeted Corey’s family at the rally.

Via Midnight Rider and Team Trump.

President Trump will make his historic return to Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, following his near-assassination on July 13 by disgraced would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks.

During Trump’s last speech in Butler, Trump was shot in the ear by Thomas Matthew Crooks mid-rally, and he immediately ducked for cover as counter-snipers took the shooter out. Iconically, Trump stood up moments later and began pumping his fist, chanting “Fight, fight, fight.” One rallygoer was killed in the shooting, and two were injured. Crooks fired the shot on top of a nearby building, where Secret Service counter snipers had a clear view of the shooter from their position at a higher elevation than the shooter behind Trump, yet they did not act. Crooks accessed the building with a ladder he bought at Home Depot the same day as the shooting.

Previously.