Victor Reacts: These Are the People Who Want to Restrict Your Guns? (VIDEO)

This has to be the greatest example of a campaign stunt gone wrong. Democrat senate candidate Lucas Kunce accidentally shot a reporter at an event with Adam Kinzinger.
The Gateway Pundit reported,
Toxic RINO Adam Kinzinger was out campaigning with Missouri Senate Democrat candidate Lucas Kunce when a reporter covering the event was hit by shrapnel.
The geniuses were shooting at steel targets 10 feet away.
KSHB 41 News reporter Ryan Gamboa was in Holt, Missouri covering an event at a private residence when he was hit by shrapnel after Lucas Kunce fired his rifle.
Gamboa was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a non-life threatening injury.
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley mocked his opponent.
“I condemn all acts of violence against reporters and call on Kunce never to shoot another one,” Hawley said.
KSHB reported:
A KSHB 41 News reporter was hit by a metal fragment Tuesday afternoon while covering a campaign event for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Lucas Kunce.
Reporter Ryan Gamboa was covering the event at a private residence in Holt, Missouri — about 40 miles northeast of Kansas City — Tuesday afternoon when he was struck in the arm. It was unclear if he was struck by a bullet ricochet or another type of metal fragment.
Kunce was firing an AR-15-style weapon at the time that the reporter was struck.
Talk about crazy. These are the people who want to pass laws restricting your ability to own firearms and they are out here hitting reporters.