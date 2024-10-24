Victor Reacts: These Are the People Who Want to Restrict Your Guns? (VIDEO)

This has to be the greatest example of a campaign stunt gone wrong. Democrat senate candidate Lucas Kunce accidentally shot a reporter at an event with Adam Kinzinger.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

Toxic RINO Adam Kinzinger was out campaigning with Missouri Senate Democrat candidate Lucas Kunce when a reporter covering the event was hit by shrapnel.

The geniuses were shooting at steel targets 10 feet away.

KSHB 41 News reporter Ryan Gamboa was in Holt, Missouri covering an event at a private residence when he was hit by shrapnel after Lucas Kunce fired his rifle.

Gamboa was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley mocked his opponent.