Missouri Democrat Senate Candidate Lucas Kunce Accidentally Shoots Reporter at Event with Adam Kinzinger – Is Savaged Online

Toxic RINO Adam Kinzinger was out campaigning with Missouri Senate Democrat candidate Lucas Kunce when a reporter covering the event was hit by shrapnel.

The geniuses were shooting at steel targets 10 feet away.

Democrats Lucas Kunce & Adam Kinzinger apparently accidentally shot a reporter at an event today. Are these guys trying to make Tim Walz look competent with a gun? pic.twitter.com/ZSH3BDpD2j — Abigail Jackson (@abigailmarone) October 23, 2024

KSHB 41 News reporter Ryan Gamboa was in Holt, Missouri covering an event at a private residence when he was hit by shrapnel after Lucas Kunce fired his rifle.

Gamboa was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a non-life threatening injury.

KSHB reported:

A KSHB 41 News reporter was hit by a metal fragment Tuesday afternoon while covering a campaign event for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Lucas Kunce. Reporter Ryan Gamboa was covering the event at a private residence in Holt, Missouri — about 40 miles northeast of Kansas City — Tuesday afternoon when he was struck in the arm. It was unclear if he was struck by a bullet ricochet or another type of metal fragment. Kunce was firing an AR-15-style weapon at the time that the reporter was struck. Kunce was among those who provided treatment to Gamboa, wrapping a bandage around his arm.

Lucas Kunce thought he had a great day out on the range after he shot someone!

Great day at the range today with my friend @AdamKinzinger. We got to hang out with some union workers while exercising our freedom. Always have your first aid kit handy. Shrapnel can always fly when you hit a target like today, and you’ve got to be ready to go. We had four first… pic.twitter.com/Qu4YxfrtrU — Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) October 23, 2024

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley mocked his opponent.

“I condemn all acts of violence against reporters and call on Kunce never to shoot another one,” Hawley said.

I condemn all acts of violence against reporters and call on Kunce never to shoot another one — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 23, 2024

Will Kamala condemn the gun violence by Kunce and Kinzinger? — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 23, 2024

When liberals play with guns, people get hurt pic.twitter.com/wb2Jte3pIf — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 23, 2024

This aged well…

From 2021. This aged well. https://t.co/Amr1Zm2wbP — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 23, 2024

