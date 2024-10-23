Missouri Democrat Senate Candidate Lucas Kunce Accidentally Shoots Reporter at Event with Adam Kinzinger – Is Savaged Online

by
Missouri democrat Lucas Kunce and Adam Kinzinger accidentally shoot Reporter

Toxic RINO Adam Kinzinger was out campaigning with Missouri Senate Democrat candidate Lucas Kunce when a reporter covering the event was hit by shrapnel.

The geniuses were shooting at steel targets 10 feet away.

KSHB 41 News reporter Ryan Gamboa was in Holt, Missouri covering an event at a private residence when he was hit by shrapnel after Lucas Kunce fired his rifle.

Gamboa was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a non-life threatening injury.

KSHB reported:

A KSHB 41 News reporter was hit by a metal fragment Tuesday afternoon while covering a campaign event for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Lucas Kunce.

Reporter Ryan Gamboa was covering the event at a private residence in Holt, Missouri — about 40 miles northeast of Kansas City — Tuesday afternoon when he was struck in the arm. It was unclear if he was struck by a bullet ricochet or another type of metal fragment.

Kunce was firing an AR-15-style weapon at the time that the reporter was struck.

Kunce was among those who provided treatment to Gamboa, wrapping a bandage around his arm.

Lucas Kunce thought he had a great day out on the range after he shot someone!

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley mocked his opponent.

“I condemn all acts of violence against reporters and call on Kunce never to shoot another one,” Hawley said.

This aged well…

More on this story from KSDK News:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.