There is no denying that the Ukrainian people are the ones most suffering in their war against Russian Federation Forces.

Under martial law, those who have not been conscripted are doing what they can not to join the ever-expanding hordes of the dead and maimed.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense’s estimate, Kiev has suffered more than half a million losses, between killed and wounded.

To avoid that fate, over 8 million citizens have fled Ukraine, and a fair percentage includes military-aged males.

Among the forcibly conscripted, the continuing seriousness of the problem can be understood by the fact that two Ukrainian sources – including former President Volodymyr Zelensky’s advisor Oleksi Arestovytch – have revealed that OVER 100K TROOPS have deserted their positions and are unaccounted for.

Another ‘army’ of males trying to avoid a death sentence is the local draft dodgers. According to Ukrainian politician and former MP of the Verkhovna Rada Volodymyr Oleynyk, some 1.5 million men of military age are currently in hiding across Ukraine.

These desperate Ukrainians have decided to hide in their houses for up to eight months, now, just to avoid the ‘meat grinder’ on the frontlines.

Daily Mail reported:

“One man, 34-year-old Alex who is a product manager in Kyiv, said: ‘I haven’t left my house in eight months. I do my shopping online, work from home and avoid going out. Even when my girlfriend gave birth to our daughter three months ago, I didn’t go to the hospital. I raise money for our forces but I don’t want to kill people and I don’t want to die.’ Roman, 33, an entrepreneur in Lviv, said he pays $1,000 a month to receive an exemption. He explained: ‘Eighty per cent of my friends who went to fight have been killed and I don’t want to join them. By now we all know what happens.’ ‘I am lucky I have money and my own business so don’t need to be on public transport or in places where the mobilization gangs operate. I don’t go to restaurants or weddings.’”

Desertions from the Ukraine army are at an all-time high. Ukraine passed a law in May that requires every man of draft age — 25 to 60 — to register so they can be called up.

It has been widely reported that Kiev’s allies, notably the Americans, are pressuring the Ukrainians to lower the military age to 18, as is the case in most countries.

The people hiding at home may soon see the light of day again since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country is ‘closer to the end of the war’ with Russia.

