In Ukraine, finding men to keep the war effort going has become more and more difficult.

Millions of fighting-age men have fled the country. Hundreds of thousands have already died in combat. Countless others are deserting everyday leaving combat positions unmanned.

For months we have witnessed videos showing how brutal the forced mobilization has become, with officers snatching people on the streets, sometimes clashing with family members of the ‘volunteers’ other concerned citizens.

But now, as the desperation is setting in, Ukrainian military recruitment officers have started raiding restaurants, bars and even a concert hall in the capital Kyiv.

This means that privileged portions of the population that had so far been spared are beginning to be targeted.

The mobilization goons are reportedly checking military registration documents and detaining men who were not in compliance.

EuroNews reported:

“Officers descended on the Palace of Sports venue after a concert by a Ukrainian rock band and video footage aired by local media appears to show officers stationed outside the doors of the concert hall intercepting men as they exit.

In the footage, officers appear to be forcibly detaining some men. Checks were also conducted at Goodwine, an upscale shopping center, and Avalon, a popular restaurant.”

So far, it was unusual for such raids to take place in the capital, and it now reflects Ukraine’s desperate need for ‘fresh recruits’ for the military.

Under martial law, all Ukrainian men aged 25-60 are eligible for conscription, and men aged 18-60 are not allowed to leave the country.

“Local media said similar raids were also conducted in clubs and restaurants in other Ukrainian cities, including Kharkiv and Dnipro.

Ukraine has intensified its mobilization drive this year and a new law came into effect in spring stipulating that those eligible for military service must input their information into an online system or face penalties.”

At restaurants, shopping centers and rock concerts, they are detaining men and press-ganging them into the army.

Telegraph reported:

“’Get away from me!’ one concertgoer shouted at three policemen as they pulled him towards a recruiting desk that had been set up on Friday outside the Palace of Sports in Kyiv, where Okean Elzy, a Ukrainian rock band, had been playing.

The man’s face contorted in fear as he strained against the policemen, video footage showed. Several women filmed the policemen on their smartphones, shouting: ‘Shame! Shame on you!’”

Police check all the men’s documents. Those who don’t show documents exempting them from military service are dragged away.

Ukraine reduced the mobilization age to 25 from 27 and got rid of legal loopholes in April.

“Fatigue and fear of being killed on frontlines have sapped Ukrainians’ enthusiasm for signing up to fight in a war that has now lasted for more than two and a half years.

Oleksandr Danylyuk, an associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London, said: ‘Mobilization has begun to be perceived as a one-way ticket, where the only way to end service is to die or become disabled’.”

Some men are so desperate to escape mobilization that they are risking their lives to break out of Ukraine, dying trying to flee the country, drowning while trying to swim across fast-flowing rivers or freezing to death on mountain passes.

Massive forceful mobilization raids across Ukraine tonight. Recruitment Officers and Police are gathering “volunteers” for the newly formed Victoria Nuland, Boris Johnson and Lindsey Graham Battalions in Kiev, Kharkov, Khmelnytsky, Dnepropetrovsk. pic.twitter.com/4VizMWVuS7 — Mats Nilsson (@mazzenilsson) October 12, 2024

NEW: Another video of how Zelensky’s recruiters in Kharkov hunt people on the streets and forcibly send them to the front. Zelenski’s forced mobilization has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives so far. pic.twitter.com/r9ktIR38iz — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) September 7, 2024

Guy pull gun on military recruiters in Ukraine: “I will f**king kill you, go away” Increasingly more resistance during mobilization pic.twitter.com/zu3K5S9rz6 — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) August 20, 2024

