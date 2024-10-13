Back west, Ukraine started conscripting young people from the ruling classes that had been spared so far, violently raiding concert houses, discos, and strip bars for future soldiers.

On the eastern frontlines, the lack of suitable troops and equipment, coupled with the new Russian tactics and overpowering capabilities mean that the territorial conquests multiply, with movement in several parts of the line of contact at once.

Today (13), we learn that Mykhailivka has fallen.

There are several settlements in Ukraine with the same name, but here it refers to the village immediately east of Selydove, southeast of the strategic hub of Pokrovsk.

Reuters reported:

“Russia’s defense ministry said on Sunday that its forces had taken control of the village of Mykhailivka in eastern Ukraine, where they have been advancing towards the important logistics hub of Pokrovsk.”

As of now, Reuters still can’t ‘independently confirm’ the capture of Mykhailivka, while the Ukrainian military still insists that its troops repelled 36 Russian assaults in the Pokrovsk area, including near Mykhailivka.

Newsweek reported:

“The Kremlin said on Sunday that its Center group of forces had captured the Donetsk village of Mykhailivka.

Popular Ukrainian war-tracking blog, DeepState, showed the vast majority of Mykhailivka to be under Russian control as of Sunday.

More than two and a half years into the full-scale war, Moscow has kept up the pressure on Ukrainian defenses in the east. Kyiv has consistently reported the heaviest fighting to be along the chunks of the front line running through Donetsk, which, along with the neighboring Luhansk region, makes up the industrial heartland referred to as the Donbas.”

Russia is fighting to advance west of Avdeevka since the stronghold fell in February this year.

Moscow has conquered a string of settlements west of Avdeevka towards Pokrovsk, referred to as a ‘fortress’ settlement, one of the last Ukrainian strongholds preventing Russia’s advance west of the Donetsk region.

“Separately on Sunday, Russian state news agency Tass reported that Ukrainian forces have started a ‘partial withdrawal’ from the key city of Toretsk, east of Pokrovsk and to the southwest of Bakhmut. The Ukrainian military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.”

Watch: soldier unfurls Russian flag over Mykhailivka.

Hoje, Mykhailivka foi oficialmente libertada, localizada ao leste de Selidove. pic.twitter.com/i0PA0fiVHx — Militar.Ru (@militar_ru) October 13, 2024

