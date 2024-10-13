UH OH: Kamala Harris Caught Happily Mingling With Terror-Loving Iranian Regime Operative

To the surprise of almost no one, Kamala Harris has been caught paling around with terror supporters.

The New York Post broke an explosive story on Saturday that Harris was spotted seen happily mingling with an imam at the center of the Iranian regime’s terror-supporting influence campaign.

The imam in question is Mohammad Ali Elah. The Post reveals that he has served as head of the Iranian Navy’s political-ideological office during the 1980s and retains deep ties to his home country.

For example, he posts photos on social media showing him meeting with former Iranian ‘presidents.’ These include Ali Akbar Rafsanjani, Mohammad Khatami, Hassan Rouhani, and deceased mass murderer Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a plane crash.

Elah is also a member of the Ahl Al-Bayt World Assembly. This Iranian-based organization was founded in 1994 by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and has profound influence in roughly 90 countries worldwide. The Post reveals that the organization’s goal is to boost the Iranian regime’s influence via networking with academic institutions, civil rights organizations, charities, and welfare projects.

More alarmingly, Elah has praised the Islamic Republic’s evil founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and the Islamist terror group Hezbollah, even saying he would die for the cause.

“If my blood would help the liberation of Lebanon, I would give my blood to liberate Lebanon,” he boasted.

Harris bumped into Elahi in July 2021 at a vaccination event at the TCF Center in Detroit and happily posed for a photo with him.

Elahi’s notorious nonprofit Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn, Mich., gushed while pushing the images of Elahi with Harris:

“Imam Elahi joined the vaccination mobilization event addressed by Vice President Harris, Governor [Gretchen] Whitmer and a group of state and national political leaders,” they wrote on X.

As The Post reported, Harris even planned to Elahi’s House of Wisdom, but the tour was canceled at the last minute due to a flood.

“Talking with VP Harris, the imam congratulated the administration for their great achievements in fighting COVID 19 and advancing the vaccination services,” the organization wrote on X. “Vice President Harris thanked Imam Elahi and IHW for their preparation to host her at the House of Wisdom.”

The Post notes the encounter illustrates the extent of Iran’s influence in America and was included in a report from The George Washington University’s Program on Extremism.

Jim Hanson, chief editor of the Middle East Forum, had only contempt for politicians like Harris for coddling evil figures like Elahi:

Democrats hold a dangerously mistaken notion that Iran is part of the solution — not the main problem in the Middle East. This leads them to outreach here in the U.S. with Muslims tied to that tyrannical theocracy like Mohammad Ali Elahi,” he told The Post. “Obama, Biden and Harris have all enabled and even funded their efforts.”