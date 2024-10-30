U.S. Marine Veteran Killed By Cartel-Hired Gunmen — Trump and Vance Meet with Grieving Family, While Biden and Kamala Remain Silent

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran was shot dead by cartel-hired gunmen in northern Mexico.

Nicholas Quets of Arizona was shot to death on October 18 near a gas station in the border state of Sonora, Mexico.

CBS reported that Quets was traveling to the beach resort of Puerto Peñasco at the time of his attack.

Mexican authorities believe his vehicle may have passed a cartel checkpoint shortly before being shot to death.

Two of the alleged gunmen were later killed in a shootout with authorities in the town of Altar.

His name and story must be known. Marine Nicholas Quets, a true American hero, was killed by Mexican drug cartel gunmen. Politicians didn’t even bother to contact his family—except two.@realdonaldtrump @jdvance pic.twitter.com/3I19zz6aPV — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 30, 2024

Per CBS:

Gunmen apparently working for a drug cartel killed an American in Mexico, and one of the alleged killers was a deserter from Honduras’ presidential guard unit, authorities in northern Mexico said. Arizona resident Nicholas Quets was shot to death on Oct. 18 near a gas station between the towns of Altar and Caborca, in the border state of Sonora. Local media reported that Quets was traveling to the beach resort of Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point, at the time of the attack. His vehicle may have passed a cartel roadway checkpoint just before the killing, local media reported. Quets’ family told CBS affiliate KOLD-TV he was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. “The unique thing about him is that he was a protector, and he wouldn’t even hurt a flea that would cause harm to someone else,” his father Doug told the station. “Because of that characteristic, he had a wide, wide circle of friends.”

Mexican authorities released a video of the alleged gunmen.

WATCH:

Presenta FGJES avances en investigación de crimen de ciudadano estadounidense en carretera Altar – Pitiquito Altar, Sonora; 29 de octubre de 2024.- La Fiscalía General de Justicia del Estado de Sonora (FGJES) en coordinación con el Ejército Mexicano efectúa diversas… pic.twitter.com/sXm5knNXQJ — Fiscalía de Sonora (@fgjesonora) October 30, 2024

Mexican prosecutors have arrested two more suspected believed to be connected to Quets’ murder.

Gunmen apparently working for a drug cartel killed a U.S. Marine Corps veteran in Mexico, and one of the alleged killers was a deserter from Honduras’ presidential guard unit, authorities in northern Mexico said. https://t.co/NYkFZu405Z — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 30, 2024

One of the suspects was identified as a “Delta” gang member of the Chapitos, which is a faction of the Sinaloa cartel.

According to the Washington Examiner, former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance, met with Quets’ family earlier this month.

