U.N. Refugee Agency Express ‘Profound Concern’ at Biden’s Border Rules, Claims They Are Far Too Tough

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has expressed its “profound concern” at fresh border rules implemented by the Biden regime, claiming they are far too tough.

As millions of illegal aliens continue to pour through the southern border, Joe Biden updated an executive order on Monday keeping in place asylum restrictions intended to reduce the number of unlawful crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Matthew Reynolds, UNHCR Representative to the U.S. and the Caribbean, said in a statement:

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, restates its profound concern as the U.S. government moves to make permanent its June 2024 asylum regulation. The regulation severely curtails access to protection for people fleeing conflict, persecution, and violence, putting many refugees and asylum seekers in grave danger without a viable option for seeking safety. Every person seeking asylum must be granted access to safety and afforded the opportunity to have their claims individually and fairly assessed before deportation or removal. Limiting or blocking such access is a violation of international refugee law and the humanitarian principles to which the United States has long been a leader. UNHCR remains committed to collaborating with the U.S. in support of much needed reforms to enhance the fairness, efficiency, and capacity of its asylum and border management systems. The United States has a long history of offering refuge and it is crucial that it continues to uphold its legacy as a beacon of protection for those in need. That is why UNHCR continues to call on the U.S. to reconsider these measures and ensure that no person seeking protection is unjustly turned away or put at risk of harm.

Such restrictions have only been implemented by Biden as an election-year ploy to help assuage concerns about the Democratic Party’s willingness to secure the southern border.

Since Biden seized office three and a half years ago, an estimated 10 to 15 million illegals have entered the country illegally at his effective invitation as the federal government refuses to enforce its own federal immigration law.

As readers will know, the consequences of this influx have been absolutely devastating, particularly in major cities like New York and Chicago, where Democrat authorities are paying for the lifestyles of tens of thousands of migrants with no right to be in the United States.