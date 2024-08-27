Trump-Appointed Judge Temporarily Blocks Biden’s Attempt to Give Amnesty and Pathway to Citizenship to Over a Million Illegal Aliens

A federal judge temporarily blocked another illegal effort by the Biden regime to give amnesty to illegal aliens who are married to U.S. citizens.

The Biden regime recently announced a program called “Keeping Families Together” that would have given amnesty to individuals who have entered the country illegally and consequently married an American citizen.

U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker issued an administrative stay just days after 16 Republican states, filed a challenge against the program, which would open up a pathway to citizen for up to a million illegal immigrants.

In his ruling, Barker, a Trump appointee said that the plaintiff’s arguments were “substantial and warrant closer consideration than the court has been able to afford to date.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who helped spearhead the lawsuit, argued that it “directly violates the rules created by Congress” and was used for “blatant political purposes.”

Both Paxton and America First Legal celebrated the ruling, pointing out that it incentivized criminality.

“We have temporarily BLOCKED Biden’s unlawful new “parole in place” program,” Paxton wrote on the X platform. “Biden’s unconstitutional scheme would have rewarded over 1 million illegal aliens with the opportunity for citizenship after breaking our country’s laws—and incentivized countless more.”

Since the Biden regime seized office in January 2021, an estimated 10-15 million illegals have entered the country illegally at the effective invitation of the White House, which has repeatedly refused to enforce federal immigration law.

While some marriages are genuine, many illegal immigrants wed themselves to American citizens in order to try and claim legal status in the country.