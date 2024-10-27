Trump Warns Harris ‘Would Get Us Into World War III,’ Says Our Sons and Daughters Would Be Drafted in ‘Never-Ending Wars’

Former President Donald Trump has warned that Vice President Kamala Harris “would get us into World War III” and that our “sons and daughters will end up getting drafted to fight her never-ending wars.”

Trump issued the warning at a rally on Saturday.

The Republican presidential nominee explained that “to make Kamala president would be to gamble with the lives of millions—she would get us into World War Three because she is too grossly incompetent to do the job, and then all of your sons and daughters will end up getting drafted to fight her never-ending wars.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: To make Kamala president would be to gamble with the lives of millions—she would get us into World War Three because she is too grossly incompetent to do the job, and then all of your sons and daughters will end up getting drafted to fight her never ending wars. pic.twitter.com/386tB0219a — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2024

Trump also received the endorsement of Muslim and Arab leaders at his Michigan rally.

FULL REMARKS: Imam Belal Alzuhairi’s powerful endorsement of President Trump. President Trump has assembled the biggest, broadest, most diverse coalition in history, bringing Americans from ALL walks of life together through strength and vision — a movement unlike any other. pic.twitter.com/V3Y6dBIHMP — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2024

“We as Muslims stand with President Trump because he promises peace. He promises peace, not war. We are supporting Donald Trump because he promised to end war in the Middle East and Ukraine,” one member of the group of leaders joining the former president on stage said.

“We support Donald J Trump for his commitment to promoting family values and protected our children well-being, especially when it comes to curriculums and schools.”

Trump also implied that the October 7th attack in Israel would not have happened if he was still president, and subsequently, the war in Gaza would not have either.

Trump just now: “Why would Muslims support Kamala when she embraces Muslim-hating Liz Cheney. Can you believe? Liz Cheney. A total loser, whose father brought years of war and death to the Middle East… The father killed more Arabs than any human being on earth.” pic.twitter.com/JcBrLRnVzZ — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 26, 2024

“Kamala is campaigning with Muslim-hating warmonger Liz Cheney, who wants to invade practically every Muslim country on the planet,” Trump added.