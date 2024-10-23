Trump Endorses Reparations Fund For Victims of Crimes Committed by Illegal Aliens

Donald Trump has signaled his openness to supporting a reparations funds for victims of crimes committed by illegal aliens.

In an interview with Just The News, Trump was asked whether he would consider the creation of a fund to help compensate victims and their families of crimes committed by people with no right to be in America.

“I am,” he responded. “It was talked about, and then I guess people shut it down.”

“I’ve met so many of the families,” he continued. “They’ve been just decimated by these people that are allowed to come into our country.”

“The murderers and drug dealers and the worst people are allowed to come into our country. And they’re poisoning our country. … What Biden and Kamala have done to this country is unthinkable.”

“I’d close the borders,” Trump added of his second term in office. “I would absolutely, without question. We have to get those borders closed.”

The idea was first put forward by Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), who described it as a “viable solution to address rising crime that stems directly from the influx of illegal aliens at the southern border – two issues that the federal government, and especially President Biden, have failed to address.”

Foxx explained at the time:

Since this is a federal failure, a federal remedy is necessary, and Congress has the prerogative to encourage the states to help themselves. Specifically, this bill would: 1. Require states to consolidate crime data to create an accurate system of reporting. 2. Direct every State Attorney General to certify with the Department of Justice and the Attorney General that when disbursing funds from the Crime Victims Fund, their respective state gives priority to victims of crimes committed by people “who do not have lawful status in the United States.” 3. Yield more transparency to the American people through the public accounting of crimes committed by illegal aliens in the United States.

Approximately 10 million illegal aliens have crossed the U.S. southern broder since the Biden regime seized office in 2021, with that figure expected to skyrocket if Kamala Harris somehow takes control of the White House.

While crossing the border is a crime in and of itself, tens of thousands of these illegals have gone on to commit heinous crimes such as armed robbery, rape and murder.

Neither Joe Biden nor Kamala Harris have ever agreed to accept any responsibility or even apologize to the victims, while Democrat lawmakers are working to set them free and give these individuals U.S. citizenship.