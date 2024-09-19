Democrats Block Common Sense: Over 150 Democrats Vote Against Deporting Criminal Illegal Immigrants Convicted of Sexual Offenses

More than 150 House Democrats voted against a bill that would have deported illegal immigrants convicted of sexual offenses or conspiracy to commit such crimes.

With a vote tally of 266 to 158, the bill Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act saw every present Republican in favor, alongside 51 courageous Democrats who showed some sanity by crossing party lines to vote in favor of the bill.

The rest chose to prioritize their radical pro-immigration stance over protecting women and children from violent offenders.

The bill, H.R. 7909, which is sponsored by Rep. Nancy Mace, seeks to make illegal aliens who have committed heinous acts, such as domestic violence, stalking, child abuse, and sexual offenses, inadmissible and deportable from the United States.

According to the Congressional Budget Office:

H.R. 7909 would make an alien (a non-U.S. national) inadmissible to or deportable from the United States if that person admitted to or was convicted of sex offenses or other crimes involving domestic violence, stalking, and child abuse or neglect. Under current law, spousal violence, sexual activity with a minor, and stalking are all deemed to be crimes involving moral turpitude; the admission of or conviction for such a crime makes an alien inadmissible. Further, a conviction for domestic violence, stalking, or child abuse, child neglect, or child abandonment renders an alien deportable. T herefore, CBO expects that only a few people would be deported based solely on enacting this bill. Enacting H.R. 7909 would reduce direct spending and spending subject to appropriation because aliens are eligible for certain federal benefits, such as emergency Medicaid, if they otherwise meet the eligibility requirements for those benefits. Because few people would be affected by the bill, CBO estimates that those effects would not be significant in any year and over the 2024-2034 period.

Yet, Democrats like Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal from Washington could not resist painting the bill as “xenophobic,” absurdly accusing Republicans of “scapegoating immigrants” rather than addressing the very real issue of dangerous criminals slipping through the cracks of the immigration system, according to Fox News.

“I probably shouldn’t be too surprised. Scapegoating immigrants and attempting to weaponize the crime of domestic violence is appearing to be a time-honored tradition for Republicans.”

The tragic stories of Americans murdered or victimized by illegal immigrants should be enough to stir bipartisan action. Here are just a few of the harrowing cases that demonstrate why this bill was so necessary:

Laken Riley , a young woman in her prime, was brutally murdered in February 2024 by Jose Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan national who had entered the U.S. illegally.

, a young woman in her prime, was brutally murdered in February 2024 by Jose Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan national who had entered the U.S. illegally. Matthew Carney , a beloved restaurant owner in Nashville, was killed in a hit-and-run incident by Ulises Raigoz-Martinez, an illegal immigrant from Mexico.

, a beloved restaurant owner in Nashville, was killed in a hit-and-run incident by Ulises Raigoz-Martinez, an illegal immigrant from Mexico. Scott Miller , a 64-year-old grandfather, was mercilessly murdered by an illegal immigrant who had already been deported multiple times but managed to re-enter the country due to lax border enforcement.

, a 64-year-old grandfather, was mercilessly murdered by an illegal immigrant who had already been deported multiple times but managed to re-enter the country due to lax border enforcement. Maria Gonzalez , a 12-year-old girl from Texas, suffered a tragic fate at the hands of Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, an illegal immigrant.

, a 12-year-old girl from Texas, suffered a tragic fate at the hands of Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, an illegal immigrant. A 15-year-old disabled girl at a migrant hotel in Massachusetts was raped by a Haitian migrant who came to the US on Biden’s parole program

The list goes on and on, with stories of families torn apart by individuals who should never have been in the United States in the first place.

The passing of H.R. 7909 was a victory for Republicans.

Our H.R. 7909 Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act just PASSED the House Floor! Illegal immigrants with a violent record against women and kids should immediately be deported.#HR7909 pic.twitter.com/DfiowpOVvv — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) September 18, 2024

158 House Democrats voted NO on the Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act. This bill deports illegal aliens who commit sex offenses, domestic violence, stalking, child abuse, or violation of a protection order. Why do Democrats support foreign predators? pic.twitter.com/bEH0udy3Ay — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) September 18, 2024

I’m a proud cosponsor of the Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act and proudly voted YES to pass this bill. This bill would deport illegal aliens convicted of a sexual offense or conspiracy to commit such a crime. 158 Democrats just voted against it. Why? pic.twitter.com/XCeU3kCygo — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) September 18, 2024